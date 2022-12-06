Black Militia Leader Handed 7-Year Sentence For Brandishing Weapon During Breonna Taylor Protest

John Johnson, also known as Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black militia group, has been handed down a prison sentence of seven years.

He was arrested for actions taken during a 2020 protest for Emergency Medical Technician, Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Kentucky police officers.

According to The Louisville Courier-Journal, Grandmaster Jay was found guilty of assaulting and brandishing a firearm toward state and federal officers.

The 57-year-old, who is from West Chester, OH, was arrested on December 3, 2020.

He was originally facing the statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Grandmaster Jay is the leader of “Not F**cking Around Coalition” (NFAC), a Black nationalist paramilitary organization based in the United States that advocates for Black liberation and separatism.

He was also ordered to serve 3 years of supervised release, with no option of parole.

The NFAC founder was in Louisville, KY protesting the death of 26-year-old Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers who appeared at her residence on a no-knock warrant in March 2020.

When Grandmaster Jay was apprehended, the criminal complaint stated that Johnson had “forcibly assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, and interfered with federally deputized task force officers while they were engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties, when Johnson aimed a rifle at them on September 4, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky.”

He was accused of brandishing an AR platform rifle at police officers for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) the U.S. Secret Service, as well as the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Grandmaster Jay’s attorney, Murdoch Walker II, told The Louisville Courier-Journal that they plan to appeal the sentence.