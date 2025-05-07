News by Kandiss Edwards Skims Cofounder Says ‘Work-life Balance Is Your Problem’ Skims cofounder, Emma Grede, believes success often requires working hard beyond standard hours, including weekends.







Emma Grede, cofounder of Skims and Good American, sparked controversy with her recent remarks on work-life balance.

Grede suggests it’s a personal responsibility rather than an employer’s obligation. The businesswoman oversees the billion-dollar Skims clothing wear company with her husband, Jens Grede, and socialite, Kim Kardashian. She stressed that individual employees hold the responsibility of managing their own lives.

“Work-life balance is your problem, not the employer’s responsibility,” Grede stated.

She also indicated that bringing up the topic during a job interview is a red flag. The mother of four emphasized that achieving an “extraordinary life” often requires working hard beyond standard hours, including weekends.

“When somebody talks to me about their work-life balance in an interview process, I’m like, ‘something is wrong with you,’” Grede said.

She acknowledged that her companies offer daily flexibility for personal appointments. Yet, she expects consistent dedication from her team.

Workplace psychologist Katina Sawyer contends that framing work-life balance as solely an individual’s concern allows employers to sidestep their role in preventing burnout.

“It allows employers to ignore the role their expectations play in employee burnout and to shift the blame onto individuals when performance suffers,” Sawyer told Business Insider.

Critics argue that Grede’s stance overlooks systemic challenges, particularly for women. Historically, women disproportionately shoulder caregiving responsibilities. A 2023 Pew Research Center study found that women spend more time on housework and childcare than men, even in households where both partners work full-time.

According to the report, wives spend an average of 9.4 hours per week on caregiving activities, compared to 4.4 hours for husbands. In terms of housework, wives dedicate approximately 7.3 hours weekly, while husbands contribute about 1.4 hours. These disparities remain evident even in marriages where both spouses earn similar incomes.

These findings underscore the ongoing challenges in achieving equality in home labor and career development.

