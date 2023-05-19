Greenwood Donates $50K to Uplift Black Communities

Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses, has officially announced its Give Back Program – a user-led initiative dedicated to recirculating wealth into local communities through philanthropic donations. Through the Give Back Program, Greenwood users can elect to round up their card transactions in support of one of Greenwood’s mission-driven partners, with funds being used to fight hunger through Goodr, support HBCUs through UNCF, reinforce civil rights through NAACP, educate on nonviolence through The King Center, and support women and minority-led businesses through The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce (GCOC).

Following a successful pilot program from January 2022 to January 2023, Greenwood’s Give Back Program successfully raised over $40,000 in user-generated donations which was rounded up to $50,000 by Greenwood in honor of the inaugural fundraise. The program will now officially roll out to users everywhere following the company’s recent General Access launch.

“Greenwood has always been inspired by the spirit of early 1900’s Greenwood District, where recirculation of Black wealth happened every single day and Black businesses and communities thrived because of it. Our Give Back Program is the latest way we aim to replicate this system,” said Ryan Glover, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenwood. “We are proud to highlight the incredible work of five organizations advocating for educational opportunities and community-based care, and cannot thank our users enough for contributing to the formation of a more equitable and just world.”

Greenwood’s Give Back partners were selected based on their continued ability to demonstrate the transformative power of commitment, passion, and innovation. They include:

Goodr, a tech-based solution that focuses on combating food waste and hunger in America by connecting businesses with surplus food to local non-profit organizations that can redistribute it to those in need.

UNCF, a leader in providing scholarships, financial support, and advocacy for HBCUs in the United States, empowering the next generation of leaders in the African-American community.

NAACP, one of the most influential organizations advocating for racial justice and equality through policy recommendations, legal defense, and grassroots activism.

The King Center, a 501(c)3 inspired by the actions and beliefs of Martin Luther King Jr. that promotes nonviolent social change by providing educational resources, programs, and public events to local communities.

The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, which offers financial support and professional resources to women and minority-led businesses in Tulsa, Oklahoma, helping remove class, social, academic, and cultural barriers in the modern business world.

“At Goodr, we know that hunger is not a scarcity issue – it is a matter of logistics, where food waste is driving up food insecurity for families and communities across the country,” said Jasmine Crowe-Houston, CEO at Goodr. “We’ve built a model that can solve this problem, but in order to meet on our growing demands, we are constantly looking for new resources and funding streams that can advance our mission. With the help of Greenwood and its community, we’re able to continue providing surplus food to communities in need, while also driving sustainable practices throughout the country.”

“Black people in America are fighting for justice and equality on a number of fronts in this country – from the ability to vote to gaining equitable access to health care – which makes our work more critical than ever,” said Attorney Gerald Griggs, Georgia State NAACP President. “The Greenwood community understands the need to advocate for the rights of Black Americans, which we are grateful for.”

“As we look to empower the next generation of African-American leaders, providing access to higher education through financial assistance and other support tools is paramount,” said Justine Boyd Assistant Vice President at UNCF. “The support from Greenwood’s users will create a lasting impact for the future of our community and we could not be more thankful for their contributions.”

“This donation will support our work of sustaining our founder, Mrs. Coretta Scott King’s, vision and sharing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s teachings to influence and shift culture,” said Barbara Harrison, Senior Director of External Affairs and Strategic Partnerships with The King Center. “Showcasing the importance of choosing nonviolence in 2023 is critical for reaching and equipping the next generation of leaders who will join in creating the Beloved Community.”

“Greenwood was inspired by the entrepreneurial energy of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma – which is something that also inspires our work every day,” said Freeman Culver, President at the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud to work alongside Greenwood as we look to further uplift underserved individuals within our community, and thank their users for supporting us along the way.”

To learn more about Greenwood and the company’s Give Back Program, visit https://gogreenwood.com/about.