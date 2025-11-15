Health and Wellness by Mary Spiller ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star James Pickens Jr. Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, Urges Men to Get Tested The longtime actor says he is “living proof” that screening saves lives — especially for Black men facing higher risk.







“Grey’s Anatomy” veteran James Pickens Jr. is known to millions as Dr. Richard Webber — a character who spends his days saving lives. Now, the 73-year-old actor is sharing how early testing helped save his own

Pickens appeared in an Instagram video on Nov. 14, telling viewers he is “living proof” that early detection for prostate cancer “works.” His message accompanied a candid conversation with Black Health Matters, during which he explained why he has always taken annual checkups seriously.

“It’s not the kind of news anyone wants to hear,” he said, reflecting on his diagnosis to Black Health Matters. But given his family history, he added he “would have been surprised if I hadn’t gotten it.” Prostate cancer has touched multiple generations of his relatives — including his father, uncles, a 90-year-old cousin, and that cousin’s son. Remarkably, he said, “No one, as far as I know, has succumbed to it.”

Because of that history, Pickens began PSA testing earlier than most. In 2024, one of those routine tests raised concern. His primary care doctor referred him to a urologist, and a subsequent biopsy revealed a tumor. Fortunately, a PET scan confirmed the cancer had not spread. Pickens underwent a robotic procedure to remove part of his prostate.

Doctors told him the cancer was found unusually early. “It was rare enough that they wanted to make sure that they were crossing all the T’s and dotting all their I’s,” he said. “But they hadn’t seen one that was detected as early as mine.”

In an unexpected twist, Pickens’ diagnosis paralleled a storyline on “Grey’s Anatomy.” The show’s midseason finale — which aired Nov. 13 — revealed that his character, Webber, had also been diagnosed with cancer. Viewers will learn more when the series returns in January.

Pickens hopes that by speaking publicly, he can help break down long-standing fears that many men — especially Black men — have about medical testing.

“Where we are and how we view the medical community, especially as African American men,” he said, matters deeply. “We know the history of that…our trepidation about being tested, and getting something as simple as a physical.”

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer affects 1 in 8 men. That number climbs significantly for Black men, who face a 1-in-6 risk and are more than twice as likely to die from the disease. The National Cancer Institute notes that prostate cancer is highly hereditary, with inherited factors accounting for up to 60% of cases.

Pickens’ message remains simple and urgent: early detection saves lives.

