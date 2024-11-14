Money by Jameelah Mullen Grocery Prices Continue To Rise, With Some States Affected More Than Others Despite dips in inflation costs, grocery prices continue to rise.







Since 2020, grocery prices in the United States have increased by 20%, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. American households spent approximately $270.21 a week on groceries in 2023, according to the most recent data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Hawaii and Alaska ranked amongst the highest, with average weekly costs of $334 and $329, respectively. Both states receive significant food from the mainland, so shipping costs increase prices.

Californians pay an average of $298 per week for groceries — the third highest in the nation. The overall cost of living in the Sunshine State is 38.5% higher than the national average, making it one of the most expensive states to live in, according to Debtwave.

On average, residents of Mississippi pay $291 weekly for food, the fifth highest in the United States, Visual Capitalist reports. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Mississippi has a poverty rate of 18%, making it the second most impoverished state in the nation. Similarly, New Mexico ranks as one of the poorest states in the country, while food costs rank amongst the highest.

Midwestern states such as Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin have some of the lowest food costs in the nation, where the average weekly grocery bill ranks from $231 to $235. These states are amongst the top producers of agriculture in the country, which contributes to lower food prices.

In August of 2024, the Federal Trade Commission Chair, Lina Khan, announced that the agency plans to investigate grocery prices, which have consistently increased since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We want to make sure that major businesses are not exploiting their power to inflate prices for American families at the grocery store,” Khan said in a press release. Additionally, this upsurge in grocery prices may have an even more significant impact on Black Americans. While the United States has an overall poverty rate of 11%, the poverty for African Americans is nearly 18%, according to data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau. In a study conducted by the National Institute of Health, researchers found that African Americans are more likely to face food insecurity, compared to the national average.

