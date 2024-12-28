News by Keka Araújo Guards Beat Inmate Robert Brooks To Death At Marcy Correctional Facility: Shocking Video Released The footage, released Dec. 27 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, shows officers beating, restraining, and humiliating Brooks in the facility’s infirmary.







In a chilling case that has reignited debates about systemic abuse within prisons, a group of corrections officers at Marcy Correctional Facility in New York has been implicated in the brutal death of Robert Brooks, a Black inmate from Monroe County.

Brooks, 35, died six hours after being transferred to Marcy on Dec. 9, following a series of violent acts captured on video.

The footage, released Dec. 27 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, shows officers beating, restraining, and humiliating Brooks in the facility’s infirmary. The silent 30-minute video, captured by body cameras in standby mode, revealed a sustained attack that left Brooks limp and unresponsive. His death has been preliminarily attributed to asphyxia caused by neck compression, according to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner.

Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered 13 corrections officers and one nurse involved in the incident to be fired. However, no criminal charges have been filed, sparking outrage among activists and Brooks’ family, who called the assault “horrific and violent.”

Hochul released a statement regarding Brooks’ tragic death, saying, “Like all New Yorkers, I was outraged and horrified after seeing footage of the senseless killing of Robert Brooks. I have been clear that it is the responsibility of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to provide appropriate care and protection for those in its custody, and I will not tolerate anyone who violates that responsibility. That is why I ordered an immediate and full investigation into the death of Robert Brooks and further directed DOCCS Commissioner Martuscello to begin the termination process for the 14 individuals who were involved in his fatal attack.”

“The State of New York has zero tolerance for individuals who break the law, and I am committed to holding everyone involved fully accountable. Once again, I want to offer my deepest condolences to Mr. Brooks’ family and loved ones as they grieve his tragic death. I am grateful to the Attorney General and her team, our State Police, and everyone working with us to ensure justice is served in this case.”

Democratic New York Assemblywoman Patricia Dahy also released a statement regarding the devastating video.

A Brutal Death Captured on Video

Robert Brooks had been serving a 12-year sentence for stabbing his girlfriend. On the evening of Dec. 9, he was transported to Marcy Correctional Facility from nearby Mohawk Correctional Facility.

According to the attorney general’s office, Brooks arrived at Marcy facedown with his hands and feet bound. The footage shows guards carrying him into the infirmary and immediately subjecting him to a series of violent acts, including punches, kicks, and a cloth being stuffed into his mouth.

At one point, a guard wrapped his arm around Brooks’ neck and repeatedly pulled him off the hospital bed. Another guard hit Brooks with what appeared to be his own boot.

The video also shows guards standing by and chatting as others delivered blows to Brooks, whose hands and feet were restrained for most of the ordeal. Nurses eventually attempted resuscitation, but Brooks was pronounced dead early on Dec. 10 at Wynn Hospital in Utica.

Pattern of Abuse at Marcy

The guards implicated in Brooks’ death include several who were previously named in lawsuits alleging systemic abuse at Marcy Correctional Facility.

One of the officers, Anthony Farina, was accused in a 2022 lawsuit of being part of a “beat-up squad” that targeted inmates. Inmate William Alvarez claimed that Farina and Sgt. Glenn Trombly oversaw his beating in 2020, during which he was kicked and punched by guards while handcuffed. Farina was also accused of failing to intervene when another officer attacked Alvarez during transport to the infirmary.

Similarly, Officer Nicholas Anzalone, also under investigation in Brooks’ case, was named in a 2022 lawsuit filed by inmate Adam Bauer. The lawsuit alleged that Anzalone participated in a 2020 assault in which Bauer was kicked, punched, and left bleeding from head wounds that required 20 stitches. Guards reportedly told medical staff that Bauer’s injuries were self-inflicted or caused by another inmate.

These allegations, along with Brooks’ death, highlight what activists describe as a culture of impunity within New York State’s correctional facilities.

Family and Community Demand Justice

Brooks’ family, represented by attorney Elizabeth Mazur, viewed the footage earlier this week. Mazur, who previously won a $12 million settlement for the family of Daniel Prude in a police brutality case, described the videos as “horrific and extreme.”

“Members of the public can now see the deadly attack on Robert Brooks for themselves,” Mazur said in a statement. “He was fatally, violently beaten by officers whose job was to keep him safe.”

Governor Hochul has called for the termination of the guards involved, but many are demanding criminal charges. The attorney general’s office, which has the authority to investigate deaths caused by law enforcement, has not yet announced whether it will pursue indictments.

Broader Implications and Calls for Reform

The video’s release has intensified scrutiny of New York’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS). Advocates are calling for increased oversight and accountability, particularly regarding the use of force by corrections officers.

“Prison should not be a death sentence,” said Corey Stoughton, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society. “What happened to Robert Brooks is not an isolated incident. It’s part of a pattern of unchecked violence in our prisons.”

The allegations against Marcy Correctional Facility extend beyond Brooks’ case. Lawsuits like those filed by Alvarez and Bauer detail similar abuse patterns, including beatings during transport to medical facilities and fabricated accounts of injuries.

Such patterns have prompted calls for systemic changes, including the installation of always-on body cameras, third-party oversight of inmate injuries, and stricter penalties for corrections officers who abuse their authority.

A Troubling History

Marcy is no stranger to controversy. Officer David Kingsley, another guard implicated in Brooks’ death, was named in a 2006 lawsuit alleging that he participated in the beating of inmate Cleo Wright at Great Meadow Correctional Facility. Wright, who suffered a fractured nose and other injuries, settled the case for $22,500 in 2012.

These past incidents, combined with the lack of criminal charges in Brooks’ case, have fueled skepticism about whether the justice system can adequately address abuses within prisons.

Brooks’ death has become a flashpoint in the broader conversation about prison reform, systemic racism, and accountability for law enforcement officers. As the deceased man’s family and advocates await further action from the attorney general’s office, the haunting video of his final moments stands as a stark reminder of the human cost of unchecked power.

