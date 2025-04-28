News by Sharelle Burt Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 6 Injured During Elizabeth City State University’s Viking Fest Celebration Thoughts of support poured in on social media highlighting that tragedy correlating to gun violence continues to overshadow the issue of gun control in America.









A celebration at HBCU Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) ended in tragedy after a shooting left one dead and six injured, NBC News reports.

The shooting took place during early hours on April 27, following Yard Fest, the last event of the North Carolina-based HBCUs’ weeklong Viking Fest celebration. The campus was locked down as four people sustained gunshot wounds, including three students, and two other students were injured as a result of the commotion. An unidentified 24-year-old man, who was not a student, was pronounced dead shortly after.

In a statement, ECSU officials called the act of violence “senseless” and offered thoughts and prayers. “The university is deeply saddened by this senseless act,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all members of the Viking community affected by this tragedy.”

The lockdown was lifted later on the same day, as a spokesman for Sentara Health reported that four people had been treated at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, with three already discharged, according to WWLTV.

The tragic event is an addition to several acts of violence that have taken place on school grounds. In mid-April, Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee suffered a similar loss after a student and son of a local sheriff’s deputy allegedly opened fire on campus, leaving two dead and six others injured.

Thoughts of support poured in on social media, highlighting that tragedy correlating to gun violence continues to overshadow the issue of gun control in America. “ANOTHER SCHOOL SHOOTING! This is not an ECSU, Elizabeth City State University, problem. It’s a gun problem in this country. FSU just had the same issue with innocent people dying,” @road_trippin wrote on X.

“They are putting restrictions on everything BUT GUNS!! Make it make sense.”

While President Donald Trump hasn’t issued statements on the ECSU shooting, he did speak out about the violence at FSU, calling it “terrible” but defending the 2nd Amendment right. “These things are terrible. But the gun doesn’t do the shooting, the people do,” the indicted President said.

To comply with some of his executive orders, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) removed a former surgeon general’s warning declaring gun violence a public health crisis.

