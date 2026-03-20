Gunna’s Touring Company Sues Promotions Company For $750K Accusing It Of Fraud

Atlanta rapper Gunna and his touring company have sued a promotional team, alleging it failed to remit payment for a January show in Colorado.

According to Complex, Gunna Touring LLC has filed a lawsuit against Mickle & Mickle Productions and its CEO, Daphney Mickle Golden, alleging fraud for failing to pay the guaranteed $500,000, plus an additional $250,000 contingency fee. This was for an event Gunna performed at during the X Games in Aspen in January 2026.

Mickle Golden’s LinkedIn page lists the company as being based in Ossining, NY.

The suit, filed in California, states that the touring company believes the contracting entity is “a trade name, fictitious business name, or nonexistent” after searching several public registries across multiple states. Gunna Touring wants Mickle Golden and her entertainment attorney, Ezekiel Bottorff, to be personally liable for the $750,000 debt for acting on behalf of a nonexistent company. They have also included other defendants, Stars in Action, Inc., and its CEO, Raiza Rangl; who are accused of helping coordinate the event and allegedly assuring Gunna’s team that payment was secure.

The complaint details a purported “coordinated scheme” by the named litigants.

After Gunna completed his performance, his team was not given the funds and were promised that the money was tied to international gold commodities and a “major alcohol brand.” The team was allegedly told that the funds could be “pulled and borrowed from the NYC Iconic St. Paddy’s Day Parade.” The defendants provided Gunna’s team with a credit card that was supposedly blocked after the performance, leaving Gunna’s team stranded with a $50,000 hotel bill. They also state in the lawsuit that Rangl attempted to illegally deduct $7,800 in hotel fees from Gunna’s guaranteed payment.

Gunna is seeking punitive damages for civil conspiracy and aiding and abetting fraud.

Official Charts reports that Gunna will host his Wunna Run 5K when he hits London next week. He has two shows there, starting on March 25.

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