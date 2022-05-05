Guy Who Tackled Dave Chappelle And Got His Arm Twisted Like a Pretzel, Has A Song About Comedian

It looks like the guy who tackled Dave Chappelle during a live standup set might’ve been plotting out his attack for some years.

Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon after storming on stage at The Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night and knocking Chappelle to the ground, The New York Post reported. Chappelle was wrapping up his set when Lee took charge and attacked the 48-year-old comedian.

As more details surface about who Lee is and what his motive, a social media search finds that he is an aspiring rapper by the name of “NoName_Trapper.” Lee boasts over 6,000 subscribers to his verified Spotify account and previously dedicated a rap song to Chappelle.

A song off his 2020 album, Born & die in the trap, is called “Dave Chappell,” and eerily references the Hollywood Bowl where the attack took place.

“Walkin’ straight into da Bowl,” Lee raps in the 2-minute song.

The line seemingly referenced what the rapper would do two years later once he encountered the famed comedian at the popular amphitheater. At the time the song was recorded, Chappelle had a show scheduled at the Hollywood Bowl that was canceled due to the pandemic.

Lee charged at Chappelle during the comedian’s set at the “Netflix Is A Joke” event. Chappelle had just finished sharing how he beefed up his security after all the backlash he faced over his jokes about the trans community.

Reporters contacted Lee’s family to determine his motive behind the attack. But a woman who identified as his sister declined to comment.

“At this point, we’re trying to find a lawyer for my brother,” she said.

Lee posted a photo prior to the attack that showed him wearing the same shirt that was seen in photos being carried out in a stretcher after attacking Chappelle.

Following the attack, Lee was badly roughed up by security and taken into custody. Chris Rock made a joke in reference to him being slapped by Will Smith at the Academy Awards last month.