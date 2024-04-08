Women by Stacy Jackson Habitat For Humanity Of Central Arkansas Dedicates 5th Home Of 2024 To 79-Year-Old Woman The mother of five is thankful to God for Habitat's Central Arkansas branch and the collaboration from volunteers and the city of North Rock.









At the age of 79, Mae Bailey has achieved her dream of becoming a first-time homeowner, thanks to the efforts of the Central Arkansas branch of Habitat for Humanity.

Bailey, a mother of five, has been handed the keys to the fifth home completed by the organization in the past six months, according to KATV. “I want to thank all of Habitat,” Bailey expressed gratitude during the March 29 dedication.

“The employees, workers, everybody that know Habitat. I want to thank God for you all. You all are a blessing to Little Rock, Arkansas.”

Bailey’s home was constructed through the collaborative efforts of volunteers and a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and the City of North Little Rock’s neighborhood stabilization program.

“We believe that we bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope,” Kelly Fleming, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas, said of the organization’s mission.

Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas is driven by the belief that everyone deserves a decent and affordable place to call home, which serves as a launchpad for a brighter future. Their website states, “We partner with hard-working individuals and families to help them build a better life for themselves and their loved ones – because we know that decent, affordable shelter offers strength, stability, and self-reliance.”

The organization provides affordable mortgages, ensuring homeowners pay less than 30% of their monthly income to foster financial stability.

Since 2024, the Central Arkansas branch has dedicated homes to several residents, including Cornell and her faithful companion, Marilyn the miniature dachshund, who received a new, safe, and secure space in March.

Habitat for Humanity, established in 1976, has been committed to advancing Black homeownership and closing the homeownership gap.

Tawkiyah Jordan, Habitat for Humanity International’s vice president of housing and community strategy, stated, “Our experience and scale uniquely position us to increase Black homeownership, a commitment we want to make absolutely explicit.”

Aspiring homeowners can learn more about the requirements to become a Habitat homeowner on their website.