Study Finds Hairstylists For Black And Latina Clients Face High Exposure To Airborne Toxins

Johns Hopkins researchers highlighted findings from their study in the Journal of Environmental Exposure Assessment on Jan. 14. The study marks the first report on indoor air concentrations of various volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in U.S. hair salons catering to Black and Latina women.

The study expands on earlier Johns Hopkins research, which revealed that Black and Hispanic hairdressers had higher levels of chemicals from hair relaxers, dyes, and other salon products in their bodies compared to office workers. However, the previous research did not measure the air concentrations of these chemicals.

“At the root of the problem are the products used on clients’ hair,” said Lesliam Quirós-Alcalá, Ph.D., a senior study author and associate professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering.

“Manufacturers of haircare products need to focus on developing safer options that don’t put hairstylists or consumers in harm’s way.”

In animal studies, several volatile organic compounds (VOCs) found in products such as chemical relaxers, straighteners, and smoothing treatments have been associated with neurodevelopmental and reproductive effects. These VOCs potentially endanger both women and their unborn children. Female hairstylists are more vulnerable to these harmful chemicals as many are of reproductive age and work during crucial periods before and during pregnancy.

In addition to the neurodevelopmental and reproductive effects the VOCs have, these compounds have been linked to respiratory and cardiovascular issues, skin irritation, and cancer. Black and Latina women comprise approximately 30% of the predominantly female, low-wage workforce of hairstylists, according to Quirós-Alcalá.

Many women in this field face increased challenges, including exposure to chemical and non-chemical stressors, along with limited access to healthcare and insurance. These factors significantly heighten their health risks and contribute to environmental health disparities within this demographic.

Researchers recommend improving ventilation in salons as a practical solution, given the limited availability of safer hair product alternatives.

“While limiting product use could help, it may not always be practical due to client demands and a lack of safer alternatives,” Quirós-Alcalá said. “To reduce VOC exposures in hair salons, it is also critical to prioritize adequate ventilation.”

Manufacturers advise salons to use fans, air purifiers, masks, and gloves during chemical-intensive services to minimize exposure. Additionally, opening doors and windows when possible can help enhance indoor air quality.

“These simple measures have the potential to significantly decrease exposures to VOCs and other chemicals in salon environments,” she said.

