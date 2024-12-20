Haitian Immigrant Helps Millions Suffering From Eczema With All-Natural Skincare Line

Jocelyne Firmin, a Haitian-born entrepreneur and devoted mother, has turned her personal journey into a powerful mission to provide relief for millions of Americans suffering from eczema.

Her company, Kiyamel Skincare, offers all-natural, science-backed solutions for eczema and sensitive skin, transforming lives across the country. A few weeks ago, she sat down for an interview with Jordie Clark from WMDT 47 ABC (Salisbury, MD) to share her story.

From humble beginnings in Haiti, Firmin’s entrepreneurial spirit was cultivated as she followed her mother, a street vendor, learning the art of sales. Her determination and hard work earned her a full scholarship to study in the United States. “I understood the value of the American dream and was determined to use this opportunity to become an entrepreneur,” she said.

After completing her studies, Firmin returned to Haiti to give back to her community, founding a nonprofit organization focused on empowering young women. Through this initiative, she helped build leadership skills and self-esteem among countless young women. Five years later, Firmin returned to the U.S., settling in Salisbury, Maryland, to pursue her dreams of entrepreneurship.

Her path took an unexpected turn after becoming a mother. When her infant daughter developed eczema at just six weeks old, Firmin’s maternal concern transformed into a mission to provide relief for her daughter and others suffering from eczema. Collaborating with a chemist, she developed a formula that combines natural ingredients backed by science to heal sensitive skin. Seeing the success of her creation, she launched Kiyamel Skincare in January 2021.

“I always say that I’m not profit-driven; I’m mission-driven,” Firmin shared. “When I saw my daughter’s skin healing, I knew I had to share this with others.”

Since its launch, Kiyamel Skincare has grown exponentially, supported by heartfelt testimonials from customers. The products continue to transform lives, offering relief to the 31 million Americans living with eczema, as estimated by the National Eczema Association.

Now operating out of the Eczema Store in Dagsboro, Delaware, Firmin emphasized the importance of perseverance and mentorship in achieving success.

“I’ve faced countless obstacles, but I’ve learned to find the right resources and mentors,” said Firmin. “My story is a testament that no matter where you come from, the ability to triumph belongs to you.”

Looking ahead, Firmin aims to expand Kiyamel Skincare across all 50 states and into international markets. She also hopes to see her products on the shelves of major retail chain stores. “I’m just getting started,” she said. “My dream is to inspire others to achieve their own version of the American dream.”

For more information about Jocelyne Firmin’s journey or to explore Kiyamel Skincare’s products, visit the official website at Kiyamel.com.

Also, be sure to visit the Eczema Store at 32181 Dupont Blvd #10, Dagsboro, DE 19939.

