Hakeem Jeffries Calls For Investigation Into Trump’s Health Claims

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Congress should launch an investigation into President Donald Trump’s health.

Jeffries believes there is a lack of transparency surrounding Trump’s health. Speaking with content creator and political commentator Aaron Parnas, Jeffries says lawmakers have a duty to ensure the nation’s leader is fit to carry out the duties of the office. He said the question of Trump’s health should be addressed by Congress now rather than waiting for next year’s elections.

“I don’t believe that this is something that should wait until the American people give Democrats the majority,” Jeffries said. “I think that it’s something that James Comer [Chair of the House Oversight Committee] if he’s actually being honest about Congress being a separate and coequal branch of government – we don’t work for Donald Trump. We don’t work for JD Vance. We don’t work for their billionaire donors. We work for the American people, and Congress, in its role as a separate coequal branch of government, should make sure that the administration comes clean as it relates to the president’s ability to continue to do the job at the level that the American people deserve,” he continued.

Jeffries said the White House has not been transparent about Trump’s health and suggested lawmakers have a responsibility to ensure the president is physically and mentally able to fulfill his constitutional duties. At 79 years old, Trump’s actions have drawn increased attention and discussion about his mental and physical capacity. He has been observed, seemingly sleeping, during White House press conferences and meetings. Photographs of visible bruising on his skin have circulated on the internet. Additionally, Trump appears to be overweight, though he boasts his 5’10’ frame holds no more than 224 lbs.

Trump and his press team have repeatedly asserted that he is in excellent health and that his White House doctors have found no issues. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has described the president as vigorous and hardworking. He has also recently boasted that he is healthier than former President Barack Obama.



