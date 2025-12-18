News by Kandiss Edwards Obama Obsessed: An Aging Trump Still Compares Himself to His Greatest Adversary The current commander-in-chief recounted a conversation in which the former White House physician compared the health of former presidents.







Donald Trump said a former White House physician told him he is “by far the healthiest” president when compared with former President Barack Obama.

Trump made the comments Dec. 16 during a Hanukkah reception at the White House. While introducing Rep. Ronny Jackson, who previously served as White House physician, Trump was moved to speak.

The current commander-in-chief recounted a conversation in which Jackson was asked to compare the health of presidents he had treated.

“Ronny was asked, ‘Who’s the healthiest of all? Was it Barack Hussein Obama? Was it Sleepy Joe Biden? Or was it Donald Trump?’” Trump recounted at the event. “And he said ‘Trump was by far the healthiest.’”

Trump added, “He was the doctor for all three of us, and he said Trump was by far the healthiest. I love him.”

Jackson served as White House physician during the end of Obama’s presidency. He continued to serve in the early years of Trump’s first term. Though Trump claims Jackson made a comparison to Biden, the physician did not serve in that role during President Biden’s administration.

Trump’s remarks come amid renewed attention to his own medical history. He has a visible gut, has been caught sleeping during multiple televised meetings, and his skin is often discolored, though the reason behind the condition remains undisclosed.

Current White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella described the results as “perfectly normal.” However, Trump was diagnosed earlier this year with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition affecting blood flow in the legs.

Comments and critiques about former presidents are a normal occurrence during the Trump presidency. Unfortunately, decorum is a lost art, and seemingly, Trump’s pettiness extends beyond mere words.

As the White House undergoes a $400 million renovation, new features are being added daily, including the latest addition, “The White House Walk of Fame.” The walk displays images of multiple presidents accompanied by an informative plaque. For political rivals of Trump, i.e., Obama and Biden, the inscriptions are less than flattering. The former presidents are described using extremely partisan language and nicknames far below their previous stations. Images of the plaques have been shared on social media.

One plaque under a depiction of former President Joe Biden reads, “Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History… Nicknamed both “Sleepy” and “Crooked,” Joe Biden was dominated by his Radical Left handlers.”

The plaque beneath former President Barack Obama’s portrait describes him as “one of the most divisive political figures in American History.” It goes on to negatively frame Obama’s two-term presidency.

And it comes as no shock to many that Trump drafted many of the inscriptions. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the uncouth descriptions, stating, “They are eloquently written descriptions of each President and the legacy they left behind.”

RELATED CONTENT: Sometimes It Be Your Own People: White House Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles Airs Out Trump And Others