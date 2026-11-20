Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) conducts a news conference after the House Democrats caucus meeting in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Politics by Sidnee Michelle Hakeem Jeffries Makes History With House Speaker Nomination Jeffries has pledged to prioritize affordability, healthcare, and accountability as Democrats prepare to regain control of the House.







House Democrats nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York for speaker of the House on Nov. 18, positioning him to become the first Black American to lead the U.S. House of Representatives when the new Congress convenes in January, NBC News reports.

Jeffries, 56, secured the nomination in a 251-11 secret-ballot vote during a closed-door Democratic leadership meeting, the outlet said. He faced no challenger despite opposition from some progressive lawmakers seeking stronger commitments on key policy issues.

The nomination marks another historic milestone for the Brooklyn native, who became the first Black lawmaker to lead either party in Congress when he succeeded Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader in 2023.

Jeffries must secure a majority in the full House vote scheduled for Jan. 3, 2027, before officially becoming Speaker. NBC News projects Democrats will hold 259 seats following the midterm elections, giving the party control of the chamber.

His potential election would represent a significant milestone for Black political representation, placing a Black American in the House’s highest leadership position for the first time in U.S. history. The Speaker is also second in the presidential line of succession, behind the vice president.

Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, a civil rights movement veteran and longtime Democratic leader, helped nominate Jeffries.

“This is a very surreal moment for me,” Clyburn told reporters ahead of the vote, according to the outlet.

However, seven incoming progressive lawmakers who opposed Jeffries said they wanted additional commitments on healthcare, immigration enforcement, campaign finance reform, and the war in Gaza. The lawmakers said discussions with Jeffries were continuing.

Jeffries has pledged to prioritize affordability, healthcare, and accountability as Democrats prepare to regain control of the House.

Democrats also selected Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts as majority leader and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California as majority whip. Clark will become the first woman to hold the House majority leader position, while Aguilar will become the first Latino majority whip.

The full House will vote on Jeffries’ speakership when the 120th Congress convenes in January.

RELATED CONTENT: Hakeem Jeffries, Cory Booker Stand Up For Change With Capitol Hill Sit-In To Protest GOP Budget Cuts