Hall of Famer Allen Iverson Partners With Authentic to Grow His Brand, Business Worldwide

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), a global brand owner, development and entertainment platform, announced that it has partnered with Allen Iverson to further develop his brand.

Through the partnership, Authentic will focus on growing Iverson’s entertainment business, securing new endorsements and strategic partnerships, as well as consumer products that are as electrifying and original as the man himself.

Early in his career, Iverson’s outspoken nature and winning mentality earned him the nickname “The Answer,” which became the foundation for his longstanding relationship with Reebok. Through Reebok, which it acquired in February 2022, Authentic has an inherent link to Iverson who is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand.

“Authentic and I share a commitment to being number one and accepting nothing less,” said Iverson. “Our shared values and their relentless drive to disrupt the branding industry make Authentic the ideal partner to take my brand to the next level.”

Iverson is one of the most celebrated and sought-after athletes in the world. His confidence, original style and impact on the game have cemented his everlasting influence on culture. Iverson’s position as a style icon will serve as a building block to expand his brand in partnership with Authentic.

Authentic has a proven track record of building and elevating the long-term value of iconic athletes, personalities and brands. With Iverson, it will take a similar approach by tapping into the power of his global influence to galvanize his personal brand.

“Allen is a Hall of Famer and one of the most recognizable basketball players of all time,” said Marc Rosen, President, Entertainment, Authentic. “A trailblazer both on and off the court, Allen paved the way for professional athletes today and we see significant opportunities to build on that success.”

Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable Player in 2001 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Iverson’s fans are steadfast in their dedication, as proven by his 18.5 million-plus highly engaged followers across social media, where he has created countless viral moments.