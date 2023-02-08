Hall of Famer Michael Irvin Removed from Super Bowl Duties After Accusation from Local Woman

The Super Bowl is a few days away but the real drama is brewing off the field.

Fox News reported that NFL Hall-of-Famer Michael Irvin has been relieved of his Super Bowl coverage duties due to a complaint filed against him by a woman. The woman alleges that she had an inappropriate encounter with the sports commentator on Sunday in Glendale, AZ, where the big game is being held.

Irvin defended himself to The Dallas Morning News, saying the encounter was “brief and public” after having dinner and drinks with former NFL player Michael Brooks. He described the interaction as non-physical, other than a handshake before parting ways in the lobby of the hotel he was staying at. NFL Media VP of Communications, Alex Riethmiller, made a statement regarding Irvin’s dismissal. “Michael Irvin will not be a part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” Riethmiller said, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver claimed to be “baffled” by the accusation, telling The Dallas Morning News he barely remembers the conversation. “Honestly, I’m a bit baffled with it all,” the 56-year-old said. “This all happened in a 45-second conversation in the lobby. When I got back after going out…I came into the lobby, and I talked to somebody. I talked to this girl. I don’t know her, and I talked to her for about 45 seconds.”

Local police authorities said they don’t even have knowledge of an incident involving Irvin. According to Fox News, Irvin claims there “absolutely was no sexual wrongdoing,” adding, “We shook hands. Then, I left.…That’s all I know.”

Being in Arizona for Super Bowl activities before Sunday’s game, Irvin covered the annual Super Bowl Opening Night ceremony on Monday, with players and coaches from the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Irvin said in an interview with DMN that NFL Media officials approached him, off-air, shortly after, regarding the events that allegedly occurred the night prior.

Scheduled to appear on First Take with hosts Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim on Friday, DMN reported an ESPN spokesperson said Irvin will no longer be participating.