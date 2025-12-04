Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Halle Berry Says Gov. Gavin Newsom ‘Should Not Be Our Next President’ Halle Berry says California Gov. Gavin Newsom “should not be our next president,” citing his veto of a menopause‑care bill.







Halle Berry is publicly blasting Gavin Newsom’s plans for a 2028 presidential run, saying the California governor “should not be our next president.”

The Academy Award-winning actress stunned the audience at the Dealbook Summit on Dec. 3 by criticizing Newsom during a speech on how women are treated in Hollywood and corporate America, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Catwoman star highlighted Newsom’s veto of a menopause bill she had advocated for nationwide, which aimed to support research and education on women’s health.

“At this stage in my life, I have zero f–ks left to give,” Berry said, before drawing gasps from the crowd for her thoughts on Newsom.

“Back in my great state of California, my very own governor, Gavin Newsom, has vetoed our menopause bill, not one, but two years in a row,” she added. “But that’s OK, because he’s not going to be governor forever, and the way he has overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us, he probably should not be our next president either. Just saying.”

Berry spoke on how women are often “devalued” as they age and feel pressured to maintain a more youthful appearance.

“Our culture thinks that at 59 years old, I am past my prime, and that women my age start to become invisible in Hollywood, in the workplace, on social media,” she said. “Women are pressured to stay forever 35. We’re complimented if we seem to be aging backwards or defying gravity, as if that’s even possible, and if we somehow manage to look younger than our years, it’s suggested that’s the gold standard that our worth should be measured by.”

Her remarks about Newsom came ahead of his scheduled appearance at the Dealbook Summit. The bill Berry referenced, AB 432, introduced by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, aimed to improve and expand menopause care by requiring health insurers to provide guidance on menopause-related treatments and mandating training for healthcare providers. However, Newsom vetoed the bill for a second time in October—the same month he announced he is considering a 2028 presidential run, contingent on the 2026 midterm election results.

“Fate will determine that,” he said at the time.

