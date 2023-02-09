Halle Berry, Long-Standing Pendulum Customer, Joins Company as Chief Communications Officer, and Becomes Equity Owner and Investor

Pendulum Therapeutics, the biotech company pioneering the next frontier of metabolic health through its microbiome-targeted products, today announced that Halle Berry, Academy Award® winning actress and director, has joined the company as an equity owner, investor, and chief communications officer. As an avid Pendulum customer for over a year, Berry will now collaborate with Pendulum’s executive team on future product development and innovation. Acting as a brand evangelist, Berry will empower people to live healthy, well-balanced lives through the health of their gut microbiome. The announcement comes at a time when achieving optimal metabolic health is a priority in the post-pandemic era. The American Heart Association points to the link between poor metabolic health and negative health outcomes.

“Your gut and microbiome are so important to the rest of your overall health. It’s all connected. When I started using Pendulum, I immediately felt the difference in both my body and mind, and I have been using it every day since,” says Berry, chief communications officer at Pendulum Therapeutics. “I am beyond excited to join the brilliant and thoughtful Pendulum team. We all know how tough it can be to break through the noise and find the healthy practices that truly work best for you and your body. My hope is that in this new role, I can help others discover this incredible product and begin their own personal journeys towards a more holistic and healthy life.”

Berry’s partnership with Pendulum signals a new chapter of growth for the female-led company that has debuted multiple rigorously-tested products, backed by the Mayo Clinic, designed to restore metabolic health. She will join experts in microbiology, biochemistry, medicine, and nutrition from research institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, Cornell University, and Stanford University.

“When Halle and I met, we instantly connected on our shared passion to help others achieve their personal health goals,” says Colleen Cutcliffe, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder at Pendulum. “She is aligned with our mission to empower people to transform their gut and metabolic health with clinically-proven products and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board. In an industry rife with fly-by-night wellness enthusiasts, we both sensed one another’s authenticity from the onset and knew this partnership would promote substantive health improvement for the masses.”

THE SCIENCE BEHIND METABOLISM AND MICROBIOME

Whole-body health and wellness are tied to the microbiome, the body’s complex ecosystem of cells, systems, and processes, all aided by microorganisms that work together to keep us healthy. Addressing imbalances in the microbiome is the key to unlocking metabolic health and wellness. Pendulum’s products are catalysts for a healthy gut microbiome that can transform people’s lives from the inside out.

Pendulum offers several targeted probiotic strains to restore metabolic health:

Butyricum – A powerful probiotic that helps relieve occasional gas, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation. For healthy metabolism: Metabolic Daily – naturally replenishes your gut microbiome, optimizing your metabolism to support a healthy weight. This targeted formula also helps break down fiber and increases beneficial postbiotics and hormones, such as butyrate and GLP-1, which help decrease blood sugar levels.

Pendulum products are available online at Amazon, Pendulum Therapeutics website, Dr. Mark Hyman Store, Walmart Marketplace, Fullscript, and The Cleveland Clinic online pharmacy.