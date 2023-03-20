Halle Berry Offers Tribute to Lance Reddick: ‘You Will be Missed Sweet Friend!’

Actor Lance Reddick, who was known for his roles in The Wire, Bosch, and John Wick, to name a few, passed away last week. He was reportedly found dead in his home in Los Angeles. One of his John Wick co-stars, Halle Berry, left a tribute to him in an Instagram post over the weekend.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the family and all those who knew and loved Lance. I’ll never forget the huge smile and heartfelt hug Lance gave me as I walked on the set of John Wick for the first time. His kind, sweet energy lit up every room he was in and his heart was larger than anything in it! Heaven has another angel. You will be missed sweet friend! ♥️”

Reddick starred in the John Wick series that featured The Matrix’s Keanu Reeves as the lead character. He was a central character in all four John Wick movies. The latest one, John Wick 4, is scheduled to premiere later this week on March 24.

Variety has reported that Reeves and the director of the latest movie in the series, Chad Stahelski, have dedicated this sequel to Reddick. The duo released a joint statement regarding the death of Reddick.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly.”

TMZ broke the news on Friday, March 17, when they reported that law enforcement sources informed them that his body was found at his residence in Studio City on Friday morning around 9:30 AM. There has not been an official cause of death, but law enforcement sources stated that it appears to be from natural causes.

The 60-year-old actor, born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, earned a music degree from the University of Rochester and obtained his MFA (Master of Fine Arts) from Yale University.