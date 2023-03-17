Halle Berry Shares Rare All Grown Up Photo of Daughter To Celebrate Her 15th Birthday

Halle Berry rarely shares photos of her children. But she surprised fans with images of her daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry in celebration of her eldest’s 15th birthday.

On Thursday, Berry took to Instagram to share three subtle photos chronicling her daughter’s 15 years of life.

“One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla,” she captioned the post. “She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes!

“Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel 👼🏽”

The post included three photos, one showing a framed picture of Berry holding a young Nahla smiling in her mother’s arms. The second photo showed Nahla lying peacefully in a hammock while looking out at the water.

The last showed a teenage Nahla sitting crossed-legged and covering her face with a hat. None of the photos showed a direct close-up of Berry’s daughter, as the Academy Award-winning actress has always refrained from putting her children in the public eye.

The Catwoman star shares Nahla with her ex Gabriel Aubry and her 9-year-old son, Maceo Robert Martinez, with ex Olivier Martinez. Last year, Berry opened up about how her children have been adjusting to her current relationship with musician Van Hunt.

“I really believe I’ve found my person. My son Maceo on his own, did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car,” Berry shared with AARP The Magazine.

“I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, ‘This is good. This makes me happy.’ ”

It was a significant moment for Berry and Van Hunt’s blended family.

“It was a very real moment for all of us,” Berry explained. “I teared up, Van was fighting back tears.”

“Even Maceo knew he’d said something poignant. I have two children. Van has a son. As a mom living [in] this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are OK with my decisions.”