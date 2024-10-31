Best Black Horror Books For A Halloween Read

Halloween 2024 is underway. Adult costume parties are in full swing, and the children are readying themselves for a night of trick-or-treating, trunk-o-treating, and fall festivals. If you are an introvert or just a person who prefers to stay inside this spooky season, BLACK ENTERPRISE has compiled a list of worthwhile Black horror stories.

Who Fears Death – Nnedi Okafor

Set in Africa, Who Fears Death is the story of Onye, a young girl born an outcast. Her tan complexion and the circumstances surrounding her birth are heavy crosses to bear. She is othered as an Ewu, a child of rape, and learns to harness a newfound magic ability. Still, an unknown terror stalks her for the majority of her life and will not settle until she is dead. As Onye embraces her magic, she also evades the threat and runs straight into her destiny.

Beloved – Toni Morrison

Morrison’s Beloved is known by many as a film released in 1998. Still, even the visuals cannot capture the true horror of Sethe’s life. Born a slave, Sethe finds her way to freedom. For 18 years, Sethe has lived with the choices she had to make in order to free her young infant from the horrors of slavery. Refusing to condemn her child to the terrors of the enslaved, Sethe takes the infant’s life and is haunted by a grown-up, real-life manifestation of her “Beloved’s” ghost.

What's a book you read, was amazing but was so emotionally devastating you never want to read it again?



Beloved – Toni Morrison https://t.co/9uy8WvojCQ pic.twitter.com/lzJtiKC4o7 — Multifarious B (@musicmusing22) August 5, 2024

The Taking Of Jake Livingston – Ryan Douglass

“I see dead people” should be Jake’s mantra as he does exactly that — sees dead people. Jake, already suffering under the weight of racist teachers at St. Clair Prep, has to deal with the demands of the dead. The ghost of Sawyer Doon becomes a problem when he asks for more than Jake is willing to give.

📖: The Taking of Jake Livingston – Ryan Douglass pic.twitter.com/MdgdiZYd6F — ᴍᴜꜱɪᴄ & ᴘʀᴏꜱᴇ (@BookswithArri) December 9, 2022

Jackal – Erin E. Adams

Liz Rocher is returning to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, for her best friend’s wedding. The town is marred by uncomfortable memories for Liz, but she soldiers on for the love of her bestie. While visiting, a young Black girl goes missing. Understanding the racial dynamics of the town, Liz begins to fight a “darkness” and feels responsible for helping find Caroline.

HAPPY PUB DAY!!! JACKAL is officially out in the world today. 🎉🎉🎉



It takes a village to make a book and I am so so grateful for mine all days and especially today. I’m so honored to share this story with all of you.



Thank you 🖤https://t.co/FJtYtwvczX pic.twitter.com/hdX3xGrwfe — Erin E. Adams (@IAmEEAdams) October 4, 2022

One Of Our Kind – Nicola Yoon

Liberty, California, is a city built on Black excellence. Jasmyn and King Williams want to be part of the experience. Hoping for a city built on service and a collective dedication to the Black community, Jasmyn and King find the opposite. They also discover a secret that puts their lives in danger.

