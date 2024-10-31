October 31, 2024
Best Black Horror Books For A Halloween Read
5 spooky books by black authors.
Halloween 2024 is underway. Adult costume parties are in full swing, and the children are readying themselves for a night of trick-or-treating, trunk-o-treating, and fall festivals. If you are an introvert or just a person who prefers to stay inside this spooky season, BLACK ENTERPRISE has compiled a list of worthwhile Black horror stories.
Who Fears Death – Nnedi Okafor
Set in Africa, Who Fears Death is the story of Onye, a young girl born an outcast. Her tan complexion and the circumstances surrounding her birth are heavy crosses to bear. She is othered as an Ewu, a child of rape, and learns to harness a newfound magic ability. Still, an unknown terror stalks her for the majority of her life and will not settle until she is dead. As Onye embraces her magic, she also evades the threat and runs straight into her destiny.
Beloved – Toni Morrison
Morrison’s Beloved is known by many as a film released in 1998. Still, even the visuals cannot capture the true horror of Sethe’s life. Born a slave, Sethe finds her way to freedom. For 18 years, Sethe has lived with the choices she had to make in order to free her young infant from the horrors of slavery. Refusing to condemn her child to the terrors of the enslaved, Sethe takes the infant’s life and is haunted by a grown-up, real-life manifestation of her “Beloved’s” ghost.
The Taking Of Jake Livingston – Ryan Douglass
“I see dead people” should be Jake’s mantra as he does exactly that — sees dead people. Jake, already suffering under the weight of racist teachers at St. Clair Prep, has to deal with the demands of the dead. The ghost of Sawyer Doon becomes a problem when he asks for more than Jake is willing to give.
Jackal – Erin E. Adams
Liz Rocher is returning to Johnstown, Pennsylvania, for her best friend’s wedding. The town is marred by uncomfortable memories for Liz, but she soldiers on for the love of her bestie. While visiting, a young Black girl goes missing. Understanding the racial dynamics of the town, Liz begins to fight a “darkness” and feels responsible for helping find Caroline.
One Of Our Kind – Nicola Yoon
Liberty, California, is a city built on Black excellence. Jasmyn and King Williams want to be part of the experience. Hoping for a city built on service and a collective dedication to the Black community, Jasmyn and King find the opposite. They also discover a secret that puts their lives in danger.
