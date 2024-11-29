Handsome Brook Farms Recalls Kirkland Signature Organic Eggs Over Salmonella Concerns, 25 Costco Locations Affected

Handsome Brook Farms has issued a voluntary recall of 10,800 units of Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs due to potential Salmonella contamination. These eggs, sold at 25 Costco locations across Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, were distributed starting November 22, 2024.

The recalled eggs are packaged in clear plastic cartons labeled “Kirkland Signature” and bear the UPC 9661910680. Only cartons with Julian code 327 and a “Use By” date of January 6, 2025, are affected. These details can be found on the side of the packaging. The recall impacts no other products.

Salmonella can cause severe illness, particularly in young children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of Salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea (which can be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the infection can spread to the bloodstream, leading to more severe conditions like arterial infections, endocarditis, or arthritis. Healthy individuals may recover without medical treatment, but complications can pose significant risks for vulnerable populations.

Handsome Brook Farms initiated the recall after discovering that eggs not intended for retail sale were inadvertently packaged and distributed for retail. The company is implementing enhanced supply chain controls and retraining measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As of now, no illnesses have been reported. However, consumers who purchased the affected eggs are urged to stop using them immediately. The products can be returned to any Costco location for a full refund or safely discarded.

Consumers can contact Handsome Brook Farms at 646-733-4532, ext. 1, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, for additional information or questions. Alternatively, inquiries can be emailed to recall@hbfeggs.com.

The recall is being conducted with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Costco customers in the affected states are encouraged to check their purchases and act swiftly to ensure their safety.

