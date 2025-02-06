Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier Will Play Parents Of ‘The Greatest’ Boxer Ever In New Series

Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier have been cast in the upcoming Muhammad Ali series The Greatest, according to Deadline.

Hardwick, best known for his role on Power, will play Ali’s father, Cassius “Cash” Clay Sr. Gourrier, known for her role on P-Valley, will portray Ali’s mother, Odessa “Bird” Clay.

The limited series on Amazon Prime, produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, will explore the life of the man some call the greatest boxer of all time. The goal is to give a glimpse into the interior life of the civil rights advocate, father, intellect, and family member.

The official description reads:

“The amazing victories and defeats that made Ali a legend, both in and out of the ring, have been well documented. While those landmark events will live in The Greatest, the heartbeat of the story is fueled by all the moments that took place outside of the spotlight. The world remembers an icon, but The Greatest is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother, and a son.”

The project was greenlit in July 2024. Along with the announcement came the casting of Ali, Jaalen Best. According to IMDb, Best only has a few credits, including American Horror Stories and All-American Homecoming.

Best’s social media footprint is small, but the soon-to-be leading man took to Instagram to express gratitude and excitement about the opportunity.

“What a complete honor and privilege it is to be playing a hero of mine, and a hero to many. A deep, sincere sense of gratitude and responsibility as I step into the shoes of a TRUE icon,” the caption read.

The series is being made in partnership with Ali’s widow, Lonnie. The casting choices for Lonnie and Ali’s children have not been released.

