In celebration of Juneteenth, the Harlem Festival of Culture hosted its Second Annual Black Independence Awards on Saturday, June 17, at Harlem Parish. The Harlem festival is dedicated to preserving Harlem’s legacy as the hub of live cultural and music entertainment, while encouraging health and economic prosperity for the neighborhood’s diverse communities and creatives. The festival spotlighted today’s most influential leaders, entrepreneurs, artists, and creators who have helped shape Harlem culturally, socially, and economically. Later on this summer, the first Harlem Festival of Culture will take place from July 28–30, with a slate of special guests including artists FERG, Teyana Taylor, Cam’ron, Wyclef Jean, Muni Long, Bell Biv DeVoe, and many more.

​The Black carpet event kicked off with a cocktail pre-reception followed by an elegant sit-down dinner catered by Babbalucci. Once guests finished dining, the awards presentation ceremony began, hosted by award-winning journalist and BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Selena Hill. The Second Annual Black Independence Awards featured several categories. This year also featured a Special Awards category. Hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Cam’ron was the recipient of The Legacy Leader Award. Tamika Mallory, a social justice activist and author, received The Champion Award, and the leadership team behind Harlem Week were honored with The Vanguard Award.

During his acceptance speech, Cam’ron shared what his life was like as a young child growing up in Harlem. His family relocated from Atlantic City to the neighborhood, where he went to school and played basketball with his friend and fellow music icon Ma$e. Cam’ron initially dreamed of going into the NBA. However, his interests slowly shifted to hip-hop. The rapper credits Ma$e and Dame Dash as the reason why he got his start in the music industry and revealed that he carries Harlem with him wherever he goes.

Along with the Special Awards honorees, there were six additional categories. Nominees in these categories spanned across different industries, acknowledging individuals and businesses that have helped the Harlem community and have gone under-recognized for their work.

Presenters for the Black Independence Awards included HFC Co-Founders Nikoa Evans, Musa Jackson, and Yvonne McNair, Shea Moisture’s Global Head of Purpose & Brand Partnerships, Simone Jordan, Tamika Mallory’s sister, Sharon Mallory, and the President and CEO of the National Urban League Marc Morial.

Winners of the Black Independence Awards 2023 by category were:

The Flex Your Style Award Presented by Shark Beauty: Felicia Michelle Strong

Social Impact Award: Rachel Noerdlinger

Cultural Heritage Award: Lee Lee’s Baked Goods

Maverick Award: Harlem Hops

Visionary Award: Denny Moe’s

Entrepreneurial Award: Black N Ugly

Saturday had several buzzworthy moments, including a special musical tribute to Cam’ron performed by Award-winning violinist Mapy also known as “The Violin Queen” and a powerful speech in honor of Juneteenth delivered by Tamika Mallory. The Urban League’s Morial also shared the organization’s plans to remain in New York City, which was originally founded in Harlem. The Urban League will be completing one of the largest and most significant building projects Harlem has seen in five decades—the Urban League Empowerment Center. Located on 125th Street, this new project will include headquarters, New York’s first civil rights museum, and the National Urban League Conference Center for Race, Equity and Justice. Morial also discussed how an essential component for the Urban League is ensuring affordable housing.

