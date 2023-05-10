Harlem's Fashion Row Announces Partnership With Nike

Nike is going Uptown!

Announced on Twitter, Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency created to support up-and-coming Black and Latinx designers, revealed the Day 1 agenda for its 5th Annual Designer’s Retreat, which will be held at Nike’s NYC headquarters.

Exciting news! The HFR x Nike 5th Annual Designer Retreat is finally here, and we’re thrilled to reveal the Day 1 agenda. Join us at @Nike’s NYC Offices for thought-provoking discussions on design, branding, and more from our incredible lineup of speakers! pic.twitter.com/0sIVFPAOzQ — Harlem’s Fashion Row (@HFRmovement) May 9, 2023

The retreat allows designers to meet and greet heavy-hitter industry executives and visit other executives for brands like Louis Vuitton, JP Morgan, Macy’s, and Saks.

Fashion Network reports 75 BIPOC designers from across the country will attend the three-day event until May 11, where they will learn game-changing strategies for their business such as attracting investors, scaling a business, shifting from DTC to Wholesale, and more. Industry veterans such as Amira Rasool and April Walker are on the agenda to share their experiences and provide insights into the inner workings of the fashion industry.

HFR’s Founder and CEO, Brandice Daniels, says she is grateful for this groundbreaking partnership. “We are grateful for Nike’s continued partnership with this annual retreat,” Daniels said. “From day one, our mission has been to level the playing field in the fashion industry for underrepresented designers.”

The highly anticipated event is on schedule to be an unforgettable learning experience for those who are already underrepresented in the industry. “In three days, they will learn things that only experience could teach them and access networking opportunities with individuals and businesses that would usually be out of their reach,” Daniels said.

HFR has already made amazing strides for Black and Latinx designers, and adding Nike is the icing on the cake. In 2022, the agency created “HFR&Co,” an official online directory to facilitate consumers’ search for Black- and Latinx-owned brands. Sponsored by Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Shopbop, the directory allows fans to shop from a selection of Black and Latinx designers with collections for men, women, and children.