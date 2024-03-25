Entrepreneurship by Lauren Nutall Boutique Consulting Firm Harper And Brown To Debut At Cannes Lions Festival Harper and Brown is bringing their ideas to the public for the very first time at Cannes Lions Festival.









Boutique consulting firm Harper and Brown is slated to debut at the annual Cannes Lions Festival on June 17 with its inaugural activation which will spotlight underrepresented talent across creative industries, according to a recent press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is a global event for professionals in creative communications, advertising, and associated sectors. Regarded as the largest event within the advertising and creative communications industry, it serves as a pivotal platform for networking, innovation, and industry recognition.

Curated to highlight diverse and unique ideas from a growing network of talent, Harper and Brown is transforming the landscape of fashion, literature, entrepreneurship, music, and technology all at once. By offering a platform so that innovators can positively impact the world, this company does more than empower and promote budding entrepreneurs. By harnessing the transformative power of these fields, this company aims to foster an exciting and never-before-seen approach to some of the world’s most creative industries, changing it for the better.

The company does fashion and literary curation and offers entrepreneurial support through mentorship programs and resources. The company engages with its community through various events, collaborations, and initiatives.

“Our mission at Harper and Brown is to inspire individuals from all walks of life to embrace their unique talents and perspectives,” said founder Leeza Singh. “We believe that true success goes beyond financial gain; it is about the positive impact we make on the world around us.”

Through its archive of pieces from a diverse set of designers, Harper and Brown is using fashion to showcase cultural richness in a way that it’s never been done before, challenging the social norm and initiating a unique new form of self-expression. Meanwhile, in the world of literature, the company has carefully crafted a library of written collections intended to champion enlightenment and inclusivity, offering a glimpse into cultures from around the world and a new vehicle for progress.

At Harper and Brown, they have embraced the expansive scope of music and technology as well, using them as outlets for creativity and connection. This is done through partnerships with tech innovators and music influencers, who are equally as committed to making a difference.

However, the most significant pillar of Harper and Brown’s mission is entrepreneurship. Through a web of mentorship programs and resources, this company is helping growing entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life so that they may spearhead positive change in the world with their businesses.

