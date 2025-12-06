‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Names Simone Biles 2025 ‘Icon’

On Oct. 28, Biles joined seven other women in Madrid to receive an “Icon” award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year 2025 ceremony.

Biles, 28, was honored not just for her athletic dominance but for her impact as a global advocate for mental health and authenticity.

The awards specifically recognize exceptional women who have inspired younger generations and left indelible marks on their respective fields, transforming their achievements into powerful messages of hope and societal change.

The theme of the evening centered on celebrating women who have turned their dreams into reality, affirming a commitment to the values that drive the pursuit of a more just and inclusive future, Harper’s Bazaar Spain reported.

On Instagram, Biles shared photos from the gala. Dressed in a white sparkling evening gown, she captioned the image “a night celebrating women.”

Biles first captured international attention at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she secured four gold medals and one bronze. She is now the most decorated gymnast of all time, winning a total of 11 Olympic medals as well as multiple national and world honors. However, her influence now stretches far beyond the confines of the gymnastics mat.

Biles has revolutionized the sport through an athletic perspective and a social one. Her openness regarding her personal struggles and decision to prioritize her well-being during international competition offered a new understanding of strength, one that embraces vulnerability.

The ‘Icon’ award recognizes Biles as a woman who transcends borders, emphasizes that her excellence goes beyond her indisputable athletic greatness.

