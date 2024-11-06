Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman VP Kamala Harris Opts Out Of Speaking At Election Night Watch Party As Supporters Leave Howard In Tears Harris is expected to address the nation on Nov. 6.







Kamala Harris declined to speak at her election watch party at Howard University. Supporters left the event in tears as hope for the Democratic nominee’s chance to win waned.

At first, the election night event was filled with celebration and HBCU cultural fixtures, featuring songs from the HBCU’s choir and stroll performances conducted by members of their Divine 9 chapters. However, as results from what would become Donald Trump’s sweeping victory poured in, the event’s atmosphere changed from excitement to worrisome.

According to ABC News, Harris will speak to the nation on Nov. 6. The election was called in favor of Donald Trump in the early morning, leaving Harris and her supporters stunned.

Photos revealed the growing abysmal state as the watch party attendees dwindled. Supporters teared up as they watched more states, including the critical battlegrounds of North Carolina and Georgia, turn red. Although cheering whenever Harris secured another state, with accompanying booes for Trump’s wins, watchers began to see a different reality than what was considered a tight race.

Harris was projected by some political analysts to win. However, Trump’s sweep of the majority of swing states struck many of the Vice President’s chances to the White House. In an email blast, Harris’ campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, assured supporters to wait until the votes were counted before making final assumptions. Despite this, Harris’ gap failed to lessen, as many left her watch party with feelings of uncertainty.

Harris then failed to secure the blue wall states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Upon losing both, news outlets officially reported Trump as the winner. The stunning comeback, and subsequent defeat, has led to many Dem supporters fearful of the next four years.

There has been no word thus far on when exactly Harris will address the nation. Trump, however, spoke at his watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida to announce his victory.