San Antonia Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (photo: Screenshot via NBA.com) BE The Game by Selena Hill NBA Veteran Harrison Barnes Invests $25 Million To Aquire A Small Bank In Iowa The San Antonio Spurs forward has been quietly building a banking empire off the court.







San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes has reportedly invested $25 million of his own capital into a groundbreaking business venture.

According to The Bank Slate, the 34-year-old NBA veteran recently purchased Community State Bank in Paton, Iowa, a small community bank located less than an hour from his hometown of Ames. The move gives Barnes direct ownership in the financial institution, which has been operating for the last 70 years. It also adds another chapter to the investment strategy that he’s been building off the court for years.

“This is not a vanity project. We want to be Iowa’s next great bank,” said the NBA champion, according to Yahoo Sports.

NBA veteran Harrison Barnes just bought a small Iowa bank — putting in $25M of his own money.



We discussed why he did it, his "Dream Team" board, and what 14 years in NBA locker rooms taught him about banking.



Full Q&A in Monday's Bank Slate.https://t.co/YXXhG8es77 pic.twitter.com/IjRRfo9dSS — Paul Davis (@The_Bank_Slate) August 28, 2026

Outside of his 14-year NBA career, Barnes has been quietly building a banking empire. He served as a bank director, invested in financial institutions such as Triumph Financial, and completed coursework through the Iowa School of Banking. He says his interest in community banking deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he saw local financial institutions play a critical role in helping small businesses and families access capital.

“I saw community banks act as economic first responders during COVID,” Barnes said in an interview with the American Bankers Association.

After earning roughly $224 million in the NBA, Barnes and his wife, Brittany, also founded Barnes & Co., a family firm that focuses on financial services, including traditional banks and financial technology companies.

During an interview on Raccoon Valley Radio, Barnes opened up about balancing his NBA career with business ventures and family.

“I think the biggest thing is that you have to be where your feet are,” said Barnes, who played a major role in leading the Spurs to the 2026 NBA finals. “When I’m focused on basketball, and I’m in that lane, I’m 100% a basketball player. When I’m here trying to figure out how to best support and serve Community State Bank, I’m 100% in this lane, right? When I’m at home, and I’m with my family, I’m 100% a husband and a father.”

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton shared on X that he was shocked after learning that his former Sacramento Kings teammate accomplished the ambitious goal that he had initially discussed with him during his rookie season.

“HB told me this was the plan my rookie year!! I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” wrote Haliburton.

HB told me this was the plan my rookie year!! I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. That was the first time I realized dudes in the NBA got real families and are real adults like wtf lol https://t.co/OLo3W3nzLe — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) August 29, 2026

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