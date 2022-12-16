Guess Who: 'Harry & Meghan' Documentary Reveals Tyler Perry is Their Daughter's Godfather

Tyler Perry appeared in the new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, and the second part of the highly-anticipated docu-series revealed that the film director is the godfather of the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Perry said he was surprised when the couple asked him to be their daughter’s godparent. The 53-year-old director helped the couple when they stepped down from the royal family by letting them stay at his Beverly Hills home, complete with security. The Madea creator described the moment he was asked to be Lilibet’s godparent.

“I go, ‘Okay, what’s going on?’ They said, ‘Well, we’d like for you to be Lili’s godfather.’ I go, ‘Whoa.’ I had to take a minute to take that in,” Perry said.

“I called them back and go, ‘Uh, hold on a second — does this mean we gotta go over there and do all of that in the church with them and figure all that out? ‘Cause I don’t wanna do that. Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here and let that be that, and if you have to do it there, then that’s OK.’ And I thought, ‘I’d be honored. I’d absolutely be honored.'”

Perry also discussed the couple being stalked by the media after they were left without any security. He first reached out to the couple after seeing how Thomas Markle trashed his daughter in the media for financial gain.

“I couldn’t even imagine this woman finding the man that she loved, the man of her dreams, and him being a prince, and then to walk into all of that madness and need the security of family and then have your father do some horrible things,” said Perry.