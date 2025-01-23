News by Kandiss Edwards Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Faces Delays as Employees Call Out Due Snowstorm Hartsfield-Jackson Airport is behind schedule due to an historic snowstorm.







Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport experienced an extreme employee shortage on Jan. 21 and 22 as half of the airport staff called out due to icy roads, snowfall ,and school cancellations, WSB-TV reports.

Atlanta received an inch of snow, which, according to reports, is record-breaking for the Southern city and placed Georgia in a state of emergency. Many counties received shelter-in-place warnings.

Travelers showed up at the airport 4-6 hours early. Hartsfield-Jackson spokesperson Andy Gobeil said major events in the city and early arrivals contributed to congestion in the TSA lines.

“It was the end of a three-day weekend. We had major events here at the airport, including, of course, the college football playoff and MLK celebrations, plus the threat of weather—so everybody showed up 4, 5, 6 hours in advance,” Gobeil said.

“Jan. 21 was a challenge because of TSA staffing concerns. Our staff stepped in as customer service agents to help. In an emergency, in a crisis, in an irregular operation, we will all step up and do what is necessary,” the spokesperson added.

The ATL Airport posted travel suggestions on X, advising travelers to arrive no more than three hours early.

Please continue to monitor all ATL Airport social platforms and our stories for updates. ☁️✈️ pic.twitter.com/uvXYclaujL — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) January 22, 2025

Atlanta travelers were not the only ones facing inconvenience.. Many Georgia residents braved the snowy, icy roads, causing numerous accidents and stranding individual vehicles.

One couple decided to help stranded motorists for free. In Stockbridge, GA, Suzy Gomez and Carlos Silva posted a message on Facebook offering to tow any stranded motorists in Henry, Clayton, and Spalding counties.

Kyra Hunter was among those helped by Silva and Gomez.

“I’m so thankful. I didn’t think I was going to get out, and I have to go to work,” she told Atlanta News First.

The Department of Public Safety has received over 1,000 calls for service and has responded to more than 175 car crashes.

