News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Harvard Grad Builds Sprawling Compound To House Family Members He hopes to maintain the family legacy initially started by his great-grandmother.







A Black Harvard graduate has created the ultimate family compound built for generations in Houston.

Reggie Van Lee inherited the land from his great-grandmother, who bought the plot of land in 1899. In 2012, Van Lee decided to undergo the massive construction project to bring his dreams of having a family compound to life.

The former dancer for Alvin Ailey and current Houston Consulting Executive wants the home to serve multiple purposes. Boasting 20,000-square-feet, the property has unusual amenities such as a beauty salon, chapel, and helicopter pad. He wanted the abode to serve all his family members, and not just those within his immediate unit.

“I built this house not just for my immediate family, but for my extended family, including friends,” Lee explained to Fox 26.

Van Lee wanted to keep the land in his family, with he and his three siblings currently living in the residence. However, things never feel too cramped, with enough space for everyone to spread out.

“The house is large enough, so when you really want to be by yourself, you can,” he said. “When you want to be with others, you can as well. Having dinners together, family dinners together. It’s just amazing.”

He hopes to inspire other Black people to keep their land, while promoting the benefits of multi-generational living. Not only does it allow relatives to remain close, but fosters support through a fluctuating economy.

He added, “At the end of the day, all we really have is family. Too many people — Black people in particular — have given up family land.”

With a great family room as well, Van Lee has been able to host gatherings and milestone events for everyone to enjoy. He recently hosted his 77-year-old sister’s wedding, which held 300 guests comfortably. They also held a 125th anniversary party for when his ancestor first bought the land.

Van Lee hopes the home will stay within their household for generations. However, he has other provisions set if they tried to sell in the future. The home will go to the Texas Historical Society as a donation if no one wants to live there. He wants the building to remain a testimony to Black family compounds.

“I want very much for this land and this house to stay in the family. In my will, it says if no family member lives in the house, the house actually goes to the Texas Historical Society. It’s not going to be a situation where Uncle Reggie dies, they sell everything, and split the money,” Lee said.

“Especially in these times where there are so many forces of evil against us as people and against people coming together in love as opposed to being divisive, I think families should be the ones to send that message of togetherness.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tenants Face Eviction From Detroit Apartment After Withholding Rent Over Housing Conditions