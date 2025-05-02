Politics by Mitti Hicks Harvard Professors Pledge To Pay Cut Amid Lawsuit Against Trump Administration The Ivy League school’s president, Alan Garber, said the federal funding cuts would be detrimental to the school as a significant portion of the money goes toward medical and scientific research.







Harvard University professors are pledging to take a temporary pay cut as the university files a lawsuit against the Trump administration.

At least 84 senior faculty staff members have pledged to donate 10% of this year’s salary to contribute to “the university’s financial resources while it legally contests these attacks.”

Government professor Ryan Enos told CBS News that the commitment would add up to an estimated $2.5 million.

The pledge comes as the university responds to the Trump administration’s decision to freeze billions of federal funding.

Harvard Files Lawsuit Against Trump Administration

In an unprecedented move, Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for freezing $2.2 billion in federal funding. The Trump administration said it plans to suspend another $1 billion in grants. President Donald Trump even suggested that the university should lose its tax-exempt status.

The lack of funding is twofold. First, the Trump administration said it would review the $9 billion in grants and contracts with Harvard as it investigates alleged antisemitic incidents on campus. The administration followed up with a letter demanding that Harvard end DEI policies and make other changes. Harvard would have to follow these demands if leaders wanted federal funding to continue. The university made some changes due to the back and forth with the current administration.

Harvard University announced it is renaming the Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging to “Community and Campus Life.”

The university is still pushing back with a lawsuit.

“The gravy train of federal assistance to institutions like Harvard, which enrich their grossly overpaid bureaucrats with tax dollars from struggling American families, is coming to an end,” the Trump administration said in response to Harvard’s lawsuit.

The Ivy League school’s president, Alan Garber, said the federal funding cuts would be detrimental to the school as a significant portion of the money goes toward medical and scientific research.

“The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights,” Garber said.

Last month, former President Barack Obama, a Harvard University alumnus, backed the school’s decision to oppose President Trump’s demands.

“Harvard has set an example for other higher-ed institutions – rejecting an unlawful and ham-handed attempt to stifle academic freedom, while taking concrete steps to make sure all students at Harvard can benefit from an environment of intellectual inquiry, rigorous debate and mutual respect,” he said on X. “Let’s hope other institutions follow suit.”

