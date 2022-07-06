Harvard-Trained Lawyer, Owner of Black-Owned Production Company Inks Major Deal For Streaming Content Development

Raye Mitchell, a University of Southern California, MBA and Harvard Law School trained lawyer and the co-founder of The Bossology® 53 Entertainment LLC, a Black-owned content production company, has signed a first-of-its-kind content strategy and development deal to develop a docu-series about entrepreneurship for the Bad A** Leaders™ (BAL) franchise owned by MDR Coaching and Consulting, Inc.

Bossology® 53 is co-founded by Raye Mitchell and Olympic Gold Medalist and former WNBA player, Cindy Brown, OLY. It is a fast-growing multi-platform content production company launched in 2022, but based on years of experience in publishing, content production, intellectual property management, and the entertainment industry.

BAL is the hot brand that delivers unconventionality for the unconventional leaders dominating today’s leadership playing field, but who are not getting the leadership development training and content they want from the traditional leadership training space. BAL is designed for the everyday leaders of Main Street USA. BAL is so unconventional that it cannot share its name here, but a fast visit to Bossology53.biz opens the doors to the BAL’s secrets to its success. BAL is a trademark-protected maverick franchise that is the mastermind of Michelle D. Reines and the owner of MDR Coaching and Consulting, Inc., Reines, an accomplished author and speaker, creates explosive and high-demand training and leadership engagement products and books that are upending traditional notions of who can be an exceptional leader.

As an entertainment lawyer, Mitchell first began working in 2019 with Reines and the BAL franchise guiding the team’s intellectual property strategy, legal matters, and as a strategist and supporting the Reines’ book now available on Amazon. Mitchell secured a major trademark victory for MDR Coaching and Consulting after an intense trademark dispute with the United States Trademark and Patent Office and a competing brand.

As a content producer Boss Girl Raye Mitchell and Olympic Gold Medalist Cindy Brown, OLY launched Bossology® 53 Entertainment LLC, the teams began work on new deals to expand the collaboration and reach of the BAL Leader brand and unique offerings.

“It has been a perfect fit from day one,” Mitchell adds.

“The Bossology® 53 content production team and the BAL franchise stand for transcending traditional thinking about who is a storyteller, content creator, and who is a leader, and both brands reset outdated norms and create compelling content that guards and respects our collective dignity and is from, about, and for all unheard voices and communities,” Mitchell states.

The shared vision of the two companies is about reaching a new level of audience engagement and catering to a new breed of content consumers looking to have fun, but also excel, create, lead, and engage independent thinking in leadership training, and streaming content. The new deal will develop new shows and content that capture the stories of the BAL franchise spirit and members. The BAL brand was designed for everyday leaders, Main Street, not Wall Street. The platform and shows will deliver a seriously fun and impactful approach to building high-performance musketeer teams from CEOs to the neighborhood small business owner.

“We embrace those who ride the frontlines of change, the heroes who serve and protect our country, who build our world and heal and feed our families; and to the everyday leaders who bring adventure and play into the lives of many,” Michelle comments.

“Closing a first-look content deal like this marks a monumental accomplishment for our firebrand,” Michelle further adds.

“This journey started in 2019 with the launch of my first book and now we are quickly expanding high-growth markets across the U.S. reaching professional athletes, celebrities, and more importantly the everyday leaders of Main Street USA. We are a big tent and welcoming all.”

She added: “This diversified content deal with Bossology provides immediate scale and access to operating efficiencies, strategic alliances and is high potential for investment firms to champion innovation in the streaming content universe.”

“We are now actively seeking strategic investors, sponsors, and collaboration opportunities throughout the leadership and professional sports leadership training sectors,” Mitchell adds.

“Our client Michelle and the BAL team are a pleasure to work with, and we are excited they chose us to help them capitalize on the brand opportunities in content, streaming media, and more fan and user engagement forums,” Mitchell stated.

“With the size of this expansive portfolio and multiple product potentials of the Bossology brand and the BAL brand across the nation and globally, this is a true team effort to collaborate where these dynamically diverse apex competitors lead. The BAL and the Bossology53 names are edgy for a reason,” Mitchell concludes. Visitors to Bossology53.biz will learn the backstory and learn how to start a bold new content journey.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.