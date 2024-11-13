News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Hate Speech Against Women On The Rise Across Social Media Amid Donald Trump’s Election Win Online hate directed at women surges following Donald Trump's election win.







Donald Trump’s reelection has sparked a surge in misogyny across social media platforms and even within schools. New research from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD), a global think tank focused on protecting human rights, reveals a rise in online hate, harassment, and denigration targeting women since the days leading up to the election.

This behavior has been escalating since the 2020 presidential election and 2022 midterms, Fast Company reports. However, with Trump’s recent win, the manosphere is now expanding online, amplifying anti-women rhetoric that, according to the ISD, “could extend into the next presidential election and beyond.”

The surge in online misogyny is evident across social media platforms like X and TikTok, as well as in right-wing and conservative blogs, podcasts, and Reddit forums, where users are promoting extreme masculinity, attacking women, and questioning women’s roles. Researchers at the ISD tracked comments on platforms like X, TikTok, forums, blogs, Reddit, and YouTube from Oct. 1 to Nov. 6. They identified a notable spike in misogynistic content in late October, just ahead of the election, along with a rise in posts advocating for the repeal of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote in the U.S. in 1920.

The day after the election, phrases like “your body, my choice,” “get back to the kitchen,” and “repeal the 19th” surged across platforms and have continued to grow, according to the ISD. Researchers say the shift is primarily fueled by male bloggers, podcasters, influencers, and public figures who self-identify as free-thinkers or libertarians.

Inspired by Trump’s hyper-masculine appeal, figures like Joe Rogan, Shawn Ryan, Adin Ross, Andrew Schulz, and Lex Fridman have voiced support for Trump, making him seem more relatable. Many young male listeners have followed suit, feeling emboldened after voting for Trump to share anti-women rhetoric openly across social media.

The trend appears to be growing after far-right Gen Z political podcaster and white supremacist Nick Fuentes sent out a controversial tweet on election day that stated, “Your body, my choice. Forever.” The post, which garnered over 35 million views, spread to TikTok and Facebook, appearing in 52,000 posts within 24 hours. It even made its way into schools, with videos showing boys chanting the phrases at girls.

Throughout his administration and campaign, Trump has consistently attacked women’s reproductive rights and access to abortion. He also capitalized on the anxiety surrounding masculinity as a critical voting issue, often making sexist and crude remarks on the campaign trail. Additionally, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse, further fueling the controversy surrounding his treatment of women.

