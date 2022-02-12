Have Eyes Watching Your Home With This Security System

When it comes to you and the safety of your family, there’s no such thing as being too sure. Gone are the days of moats and guard towers, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take just as effective steps to secure the safety of your home.

The Home Security 1 Cam Kit with Live Guard Subscription is an effective and proven method to do so, and for a limited time, it’s available for a limited-time price of $305.15 with the use of the code VDAY2022. That’s a savings of 25% from its MSRP ($359).

Featured in VentureBeat, Consumer Reports, CNET, Fast Company, and Forbes, this home security system is the only one in its space that features live guards who watch every time a person enters or exits your home. Visual indication to homeowners is given each time live viewing is enabled. If something strange is detected, the live guard will set off a 104 decibel-level alarm.

Not only are guards able to offer instant intervention and full-time watching of your property, but the camera system comes equipped with a two-way speaker and microphone, allowing them to speak to unexpected visitors to your property, as well.

Installation is a breeze, as all that’s required to get it up and running at your home is an internet connection with a minimum speed of 5 Mbps. The built-in local artificial intelligence is capable of lightning-fast processing and classification.

Tech Hive named Home Security 1 Cam Kit with Live Guard Subscription its 2019 Editors’ Choice recipient, and it also received Editors’ Choice designation by PCMag. SafeHome.org says, “Proactive home security that combines AI and human intervention to keep watch over your home.”

Safety is paramount, and each homeowner should feel comfortable and protected while in their respective places of dwelling. A home security system is a good step, but a home security system with live guard monitoring is even better.

Purchase this home security camera for $305.15 with code VDAY2022 and give your family and home the protection they deserve.

Prices subject to change.