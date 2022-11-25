HBCU Alumna Creates Digital Financial Card Game for Young Black Youth to Close the Racial Wealth Gap

In the United States, the total racial wealth gap is more than $10 trillion, meaning millions of families of color are disproportionately disadvantaged, lacking resources, mobility, and stability.

Ruby Taylor, MSW, the creator of a game called Play Win Invest, is tackling the inequity by making learning about wealth creation engaging and entertaining.

Play Win Invest is a web-based game created by a Black woman to not only give players vital knowledge that helps them grow their wealth and learn to invest but also rewards that effort with big prizes every single week!

Play Win Invest is devoted to reaching new customers from underrepresented communities and giving Black Young Professionals and Black College Students the relevant advice they need to invest, save and prosper, Play Win Invest builds a clear understanding of how cash grows when handled right—and how it leads directly to lasting, generational wealth.

“Black professionals and college students need to be brought to the forefront of our financial possibilities,” says Taylor, who is also the Founder and CEO of Financial Joy School. “As corporate conversations around representation and diversity reach stratospheric levels, more action is needed.”

The solution: Enter Play Win Invest, the first web-based game created by a Black woman founder to give players vital financial knowledge that helps them grow their wealth and learn to invest. Participants will have the opportunity to receive investment cash to begin their investing journey. Curated to inspire young Black professionals and Black college students to improve their financial circumstances, Play Win Invest assists in closing the racial wealth gap with its fun, interactive game which offers real-time investing opportunities using AI.

“We are cultivating equality and generational wealth. Through our games, resources, and content, we’re teaching people how to reclaim joy and build wealth,” Taylor says.

Launching in February 2023, the Black History Month go-live will allow players to play Play Win Invest to learn more about establishing a stable, financial future. To join the waitlist, visit PlayWinInvest.com

To learn how to invest, visit FinancialJoySchool.com.

This story first appeared on Blacknews.com.