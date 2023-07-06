3 HBCU Athletes Sign NIL Management Deal With Black-Owned Firm

Jefferson Sports Enterprise (JSE) has welcomed three new Division 1 HBCU athletes to the family. Jamari Jones, Cameron Gardner, and Shelby Carson, all from Mississippi Valley State University, have signed on to be represented by the company.

The California-based company was launched by founder and CEO, Marc Jefferson. Prior to becoming a US Air Force Officer, Jefferson graduated from Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU). His goal is to help athletes secure the right endorsements, appearances, and other NIL-related opportunities that fit their personality and style of play. According to Jefferson, it is very important for clients to understand what NIL is and is not and help them navigate new opportunities.

Jamari Jones, a Fannin native, plays quarterback for MVSU. He was named HBCU Sports Preseason SWAC Newcomer of the Year. Prior to attending MVSU, Jones was a JUCO All American (East Mississippi Community College), two-time Academic All American, and has played on undefeated teams since his high school days as a Conference Champion Northwest Rankin Cougar. If you would like Jamari to endorse your business or product, his NIL page is https://app.nocapsports.io/athlete/jamarijones

Cameron Gardner has transitioned from wide receiver to tight end for MVSU this upcoming season. He is looking to showcase his offensive talents in the new position. Born and raised in Starkville, Cameron started as a Starkville Raider (youth football), and eventually was part of the 6A State Championship team as a Yellowjacket (Starkville High School). If you would like to Cameron to endorse your business or product, his NIL page is https://app.nocapsports.io/athlete/camerongardner

Shelby Carson is a rising senior at MVSU. She plays short stop and third base. The Raymond native was named All-SWAC second team in the 2022 season and currently ranks 46th in the NCAA in triples per game. If you would like Shelby to endorse your business or product, her NIL page is https://app.nocapsports.io/athlete/shelbycarson

“Each of these individuals are outstanding athletes,” says Jefferson. “They know that JSE will promote their individuality and find companies that match who they are as a person.” Jefferson says that JSE’s family-oriented culture is one that supports each athlete as they balance academics, sports, and endorsement deals.

JSE is licensed in California, Mississippi, North Carolina, Arkansas and Alabama.

This news first appeared on blacknews.com.