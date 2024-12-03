HBCU by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors New HBCU Book Series Provides Playbook Of Scholarships, Career Pathways For High School Students Wynn, in his HBCU series, provides a playbook for identifying HBCU-specific scholarships and career pathways for high school students, community college transfer students, and students currently attending HBCUs.







Mychal Wynn, author, educator, researcher, and strategist, has been guiding HBCU students onto debt-free college-bound pathways since founding the Foundation for Ensuring Access and Equity, a Marietta, Georgia-based non-profit in 2006. Via his organization and his series of books containing playbooks for students, he has guided students into full scholarships at such HBCUs as Benedict, Claflin, Clark Atlanta, Dillard, North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Tuskegee, and Xavier (LA), and into such large dollar scholarships as the CodeHouse Scholars, ELC Scholars, Gates, Jack Kent Cooke, and Ron Brown.

Wynn, in his HBCU series, provides a playbook for identifying HBCU-specific scholarships and career pathways for high school students, community college transfer students, and students currently attending HBCUs. Mr. Wynn provides step-by-step guidance in researching scholarships, building a résumé, writing a cover letter, writing highly qualified essays, identifying recommenders, and developing a scholarship-winning “package.”

Wynn’s HBCU series begins with Why Attend an HBCU, debunking myths regarding the quality of HBCUs and outlining the researched-based support offered by HBCUs that are placing Black students onto trajectories into richly rewarding careers and combatting the underrepresentation of Blacks across virtually all career sectors.

Followed by HBCU Healthcare Pathways and HBCU STEM Pathways, providing occupational and salary data of the fastest growing careers and presenting unique opportunities through HBCUs into guaranteed graduate and medical programs, dual degree programs, and partnership agreements with some of America’s top graduate and medical schools.

The series is anchored by HBCU Scholarships… and More, a 384-page playbook that responds to the United Negro College Fund’s report, “Fewer Resources, More Debt” (Saunders et al., 2016), which notes that over 80 percent of students attending HBCUs are taking out student loans to finance their education. As a strategist, Mr. Wynn believes in developing a game plan that is focused on matching to the ‘right’ schools and for the ‘right’ scholarships. Mr. Wynn is committed to ensuring that more students avoid being chained to a lifetime of repaying student loan debt.

Through his books and workshops, Wynn helps students understand how developing strategies for matching to 2 to 3 scholarships is all that is needed to increase on-time graduation and receive a debt-free college education. The books are available on the foundation’s website, Amazon.com, or through your local bookseller. He is available to speak to students, parents, counselors, and community-based organizations committed to reducing the number of students being burdenedby a lifetime of repaying student loans.

This news was first reported by Blacknews.com

