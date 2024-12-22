HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HBCU Founder’s Great Grandson Upholds Family Legacy With $2M Gift To School Dr. Charles M. Stillman believes the school upholds his great-grandfather's vision and legacy.







The great-grandson of the founder of Stillman College continues his family’s legacy by granting the HBCU a $2 million gift.

Dr. Charles M. Stillman, a descendant of the college’s founder Reverend Charles Allen Stillman, bestowed the generous funding in honor of his ancestor. According to HBCU Gameday, the donation will aid in the school’s financial sustainability for its diverse student body.

The school, founded in 1876 by the elder Stillman, is one of two HBCUs in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Now, it may continue to educate its students as it strives for a greater future. Its Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Kimberly Woodard, stated this gift will tremendously help this mission.

“This remarkable gift from Dr. Charles M. Stillman and his wife not only honors the legacy of Rev. Charles A. Stillman but also propels the college toward a stronger and more sustainable future. As part of the funds raised during the Alabama Power Community Giving Reception, it reflects the collective commitment of individuals and organizations who believe in our mission to transform lives through education,” said Woodard.

The money will go toward investments for the school to utilize the returns. It plans to allocate this income for scholarships, faculty development, academic programs, and campus improvements. Dr. Stillman emphasized the honor of “securing [Stillman’s] future” through this financial offering. Furthermore, he revealed that the HBCU still upholds the ideals his ancestor had for it over a century ago.

“Stillman College represents the ideals and aspirations my great-grandfather envisioned when he founded this institution nearly 150 years ago. My wife and I are honored to play a role in securing its future and ensuring that generations of students continue to benefit from the transformative power of a Stillman education,” he shared.

He remains a member and two-term chairman of the school’s Board of Trustees. Furthermore, he hopes to carry on his great-grandfather’s belief in the school’s evolving potential. This generational faith in the school’s ability to mold future leaders was also amplified by the school’s president Yolanda Page.

“We are deeply honored by this extraordinary demonstration of faith in Stillman College’s mission. Dr. Charles M. Stillman’s legacy is not only one of familial ties but also of visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the values upon which this institution was founded. This generous gift is a testament to the enduring legacy of the Stillman family and its belief in the power of education to transform lives,” she said.