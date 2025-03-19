HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HBCU First Look Film Fest Stops At Spelman College For ‘Let’s Talk’ Mentorship Conversation With Cathy Hughes Hughes will speak with her own mentee, Sheila Eldridge, on the power of mentorship.







The 2025 HBCU First Look Film Festival has teamed up with Spelman College and the Black Women Film Network to bring forth a new conversation regarding mentorship in media.

Cathy Hughes will speak to her own mentee, Sheila Eldridge, founder of the First Look Film Festival, in the “Elevate Through Mentorship” conversation on March 21. Amplified by its theme of “Elevate Future Storytellers,” the discussion will also be part of HBCUFLF’s tour of historically Black colleges and Universities across the United States.

Taking place at Spelman’s LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson Center for the Performing Arts, the conversation will spotlight the two pioneers in media as a special Women’s History Month event. Hughes is a storied trailblazer, with the One Media founder becoming the first Black woman to chair a publicly traded corporation. Alongside Eldridge, CEO & President Miles Ahead Broadcasting, the powerhouses will engage in an insightful conversation on the power of mentorship.

“To be in the presence of Cathy Hughes, a true visionary and mentor, as well as other powerful voices like Sheila Eldridge, KJ Rose, Chiquita Lockley, and Mercendez Springer, is a privilege,” stated Barbara Chirinos, Artistic Director of the Jackson Center, in a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE. “Their leadership, perseverance, and commitment to empowering others is the epitome of what it means to elevate future storytellers. I am excited to share this moment with the Spelman community as we continue to inspire, uplift, and build on the legacy of excellence that these women represent.”

Ahead of their mentorship session, Black Women Film Network’s Chair, Chiquita Lockley, and board member, Mercendez Springer, will detail their transition on how to “Elevate from AUC” into accomplishment as filmmakers. Lockley, a Spelman alum, garnered acclaim for her documentary on fertility options for Black women, Eggs Over Easy. Springer, who graduated from Clark Atlanta University, is also a revered television producer whose works range from The Rap Game to The Real World.

Established by Sheryl Gripper in 1997, BWFN has amplified Black women in entertainment and beyond to find success and support in their ambitions. The following day, the two BWFN leaders will present Hughes with the 2025 Sheryl Gripper On Her Shoulders Preservation Award for her achievement for Black women in media.

In the final moment of the day, Florida A&M alum KJ Rose will also conduct an “Elevate Your Dreams” motivational session to encourage students to find their power. Moreover, Rose is an accomplished performance director who has worked with Hollywood’s biggest stars, from Lil Nas X to Nas.

Students from schools within the Atlanta University Center are invited to this trailblazing event featuring the Black women who broke barriers in entertainment. Registration for the HBCU First Look Film Fest event is available now on Eventbrite.

