Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton HBCU GO Secures 10-Year Partnership With The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference











Last summer, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced that the free streaming digital platform HBCU GO, owned by Byron Allen’s Media Group (AMG), would broadcast five games in the 2023 football season; thus, HBCU GO became the conference’s exclusive broadcast partner for its 13 SIAC football programs. Now, the collaboration has been extended into a 10-year media rights partnership.

The Allen Media Group announced the extended partnership with the SIAC that grants HBCU GO cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD, and pay-per-view rights coverage of all team sports throughout the conference until 2032. The worldwide agreement will include football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and Olympic sports.

— HBCUGO.TV (@HBCUGoTV) January 5, 2024

“This is a historic moment,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group, in a written statement. “The HBCU GO team is excited to partner with SIAC to distribute their conference games to a broader audience. We are committed to bringing the best of HBCU culture and sports to our global platforms.”

HBCU GO has secured distribution on CBS-owned-and-operated stations in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with HBCU GO,” SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman said. “Through this innovative streaming platform, we invite fans from around the world to join us in celebrating the indomitable spirit of SIAC sports and culture. This new era of digital engagement opens doors to boundless opportunities and ensures that every thrilling moment will be etched in the memories of our dedicated supporters. We extend our sincere gratitude to HBCU GO for their invaluable collaboration, and we can’t wait to share the excitement and passion of SIAC sporting events with fans everywhere.”

You can find more information about HBCU GO and tune in at https://hbcugo.tv/HBCUGO.tv, or you can check out the streaming network on social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. The free app can also be downloaded at HBCUGO.tv/how to watch.

