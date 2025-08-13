News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HBCU Graduate That Survived Freak Boating Accident In Bahamas Finally Leaves Hospital Hannah Smith was celebrating her graduate from Miles College when she underwent a life-changing boating accident.







An HBCU graduate who made headlines after surviving a May boating accident in the Bahamas has finally left a Florida hospital.

While on a cruise excursion to celebrate her graduation from Miles College, Hannah Smith endured a life-changing injury after falling off a boat in the Bahamas. A propeller dismembered the young woman’s legs right before two women lifted her back to the ship.

“When we stopped at a port in the Bahamas, I went on an excursion and, unfortunately, the boat propellers kind of dismembered my legs,” she said of the May 12 incident to 7News. “I had to get them amputated in the hospital — [my left] one was done in the Bahamas — and then I was airlifted to Miami.”



The 22-year-old woman returned to the U.S. in critical condition from the boating accident. Since then, she had stayed at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Cutler Bay to regain her strength and health. Smith spent the next few months in recovery from her leg amputations. Now, she leaves the hospital in a better spirit than she ever imagined.

“It’s just a big win for something I didn’t see a couple months ago when I first had my accident, so big motivation,” shared the courageous HBCU alum.

During her time in the South Florida medical center, she underwent multiple surgeries and completed three hours of physical therapy daily. While she says she “traded my legs for my life,” she remains grateful for life up to this point.

As she returns home with her parents, she will continue with therapy as she prepares to receive prosthetics for her legs.

“Very proud of myself, just being able to do a lot of my basic hygiene and get around, transfer,” added Smith. “Next steps, just keep healing, do outpatient therapy and prepare for my prosthetics.”

She encourages others to stay positive despite newfound obstacles, as she has gained tremendous progress in her health. While she still has a long road ahead, she has her faith and familial support to lean on.

“Besides God, definitely my parents, like when I have any sad moments, they pulled me straight out of it, or like, if I don’t think I could do something, they tell me I can. I told them I don’t think I’d be as positive in this situation without them.”

As she recovers, her family has an ongoing GoFundMe for supporters to help her journey.

