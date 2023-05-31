HBCU Grad Turns 107, Possibly the Oldest Woman in Georgia

Ethel Abrahams, an African American woman from Atlanta, Georgia, recently turned 107 years old and is surrounded by love and support from her community. Abrahams is a 1939 alumna of Alabama State University, one of the oldest HBCUs in the country.

In recognition of her remarkable longevity, she was recently honored with ASU’s first centenarian membership award by the Atlanta alumni chapter.

Abrahams, who was born in 1916, was blessed with 1 daughter, 3 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

“I love to spend my day with my family and friends,” Abrahams told 11Alive.

After graduating college in 1938, Abrahams worked as a 5th-grade teacher.

Now at 107 years old, Abrahams remains sharp and spirited, able to recite the alphabet backward and take her daily walks. Until she turned 100, her family said she was even able to drive and manage her farm in Alabama.

Abrahams said she attributes her long life to her unwavering faith. Every morning, the first thing she does is read her Bible. She keeps her faith strong in “the man upstairs,” as she affectionately refers to God.

“I go to church every Sunday and praise the lord,” she said.

