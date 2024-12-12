HBCU by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors HBCU Grad Gives Athletes, Artists, Entrepreneurs A Chance To Collaborate And Tell Their Story While enrolled at TSU, Hayes was a student entrepreneur who partnered with fellow student Andre Lee, who isnow the Executive Director of the 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, to help start the Wall of Excellence Scholarship and Development Fund. That fund has raised over $1 million to







Derrick Hayes, the “enTIEtainer” (Instagram: @entietainer), is a business major who graduated from Tennessee State University. While enrolled at TSU, Hayes was a student entrepreneur who partnered with fellow student Andre Lee, who is now the executive director of the 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, to help start the Wall of Excellence Scholarship and Development Fund. That fund has raised over $1 million to help students stay in school and finish their college education.

Hayes is now uplifting lives with the ‘5 W’ (Who, What, Where, When, and Why) Interview. In 30 seconds or less, athletes, authors, artists, entertainers, entrepreneurs, experts, and influencers can now tell their story when they meet Hayes in person or by email when they send in their ‘5 W’ Interview information.

The ‘5 W’ interviews will be posted and shared on one or more of Haye’s social media networks @entietainer, including Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok, Thread, and LinkedIn, and with a video interview on YouTube.

How to qualify for a 5 W interview:

1. Have at least one or more social media accounts.

2. Be willing to collaborate with Derrick by sharing your 5 W interview with your audiences. For example, if you have an Instagram account, you will be tagged with an invite to be a collaborator, and once you accept, the interview will appear on more than one page.

3. Have a positive social media presentation that is marketable.

How to get a 5 W interview:

1. Answer the 5 W questions on a document. Who are you? What do you do? Where are you from? When did you get started? Why do you do it?

2. Include a quality photo.

3. List all social media networks that you currently use.

4. Send all information via email to info@derrickhayes.com and include your contact information.

This story was first reported by Blacknews.com.

