HBCU by Mitti Hicks HBCU Grad Is The 1st To Complete Mercy Corps Unique Internship Program Maleika Stewart has become the first HBCU graduate to complete a unique internship program between the non-governmental organization (NGO) Mercy Corps and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).







Maleika Stewart has entered a space where it’s rare to see people from her background. The HBCU grad has become the first participant to complete a unique internship program between the non-governmental organization (NGO) Mercy Corps and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for graduates from minority-serving institutions.

The Spelman College graduate worked as a Knowledge Management intern in Liberia, where she was the go-to person in their communication efforts. Her work increased enrollment and attendance for vulnerable and underserved children.

“The most invaluable takeaway was the introduction to the sector,” Stewart told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“I didn’t have a clue about what I was going to do post-graduate experience […], and now, I don’t want to leave the industry.”

Finding Her Calling Through Networking

Stewart, an English major and photography minor, found the opportunity after networking during a meeting with the International Studies Department at Spelman College. She was looking for international communication opportunities after graduating, but they can be challenging to find.

Her networking paid off.

A volunteer she connected with during the meeting informed her about the Mercy Corps and USAID opportunities on LinkedIn. It was a competitive process for Stewart, who was selected from a pool of more than 300 students.

“I believe that because I had studied abroad before […] was so determined and had a positive attitude during the interview process, I stood out,” Stewart said.

During the internship with Mercy Corps and USAID, she single-handedly became the go-to person for all communications-related priorities. Stewart was responsible for communicating with government officials and creating and updating brochures, fact sheets, and program sheets for Liberia’s homegrown school feeding program. She also created photography, videography, multimedia content, and more for other Mercy Corps programs.

Stewart is most proud of presenting in front of the U.S. Ambassador in Liberia.

“In that moment, I highlighted all my achievements and told him about my plans. I never met an ambassador before, so it was a phenomenal opportunity,” says Stewart.

What’s Next For The HBCU Grad

In an industry that white men overwhelmingly dominate, Stewart plans to stay within the sector. Even though she is the first, she doesn’t want to be the last and hopes her experience inspires more HBCU students to apply.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Stewart said. “Traveling the world with an international NGO does not happen often for HBCU graduates. This why the program exists and why it was created.”

Stewart wants the next generation of students like herself to be a part of the solutions that help make the world a better place by venturing out into the world.

A Mercy Corps representative confirmed with BE that the organization plans to continue the partnership with USAID HBCUs and HSIs.

“We think it’s really important to offer this opportunity to undergraduate students, especially from these institutions, to be able to come and also give back to the sector,” Sophie Dresser, director of programs at Mercy Corps, says. “We’re looking forward to continuing this as an organization.”

RELATED CONTENT: Spelman Grad and Her Travel Agency Named SBA’s Minority Business of the Year