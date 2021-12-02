HBCU Hub The Propel Center Announces $2 Million In HBCU Grants

The Propel Center, a center committed to supporting Historically Black Colleges and University (HBCU) students, announced $2 million in grants to pursue new research and learning opportunities.

The impact grants will help HBCU Institutions establish themselves as repositories of research for global scholars, startup founders, policy leaders, culture creators, and the world’s most influential business and entrepreneurial minds.

“We envision a world where all people have access to the tools and resources they need to advance justice,” Dr. Cortney Harris, vice president of Impact and Engagement for Propel, said in a statement. “This investment will help elevate the way HBCU students see and experience their place in the world, and we’re so thrilled to partner with Apple to help drive this transformative change.”

The impact grants are funded courtesy of two of the Propel Center’s programs designed to empower and support HBCUs students with the tools and resources needed to advance social equity and justice through technology, entrepreneurship, education, and social impact.

Located in the Atlanta University Center, the Propel Center will offer research opportunities at its physical campus, its virtual platform, and on-campus activities at HBCU partner schools.

Assisting in the effort is the tech giant Apple, which will work alongside Propel to develop a curriculum and provide mentorship, learning experiences, and internship opportunities. Apple will also provide a range of its tech products, including MacBook Pros, iPads, Apple Pencils, iPhones, and Apple Watches.

“The HBCU community is home to incredible leadership, entrepreneurship, and creativity, and we are thrilled to help support new pathways for student success,” Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, added.

“Working side by side with HBCU leaders and other key stakeholders, together we can create a more just and equitable world where all students have the opportunity to shape our future and drive meaningful change.”

Applications for the first round of Propel Impact Grants are open now through Tuesday, Dec. 7. The winners will be announced Friday, Dec. 17. Each grant, worth $200,000, will be implemented during the 2022 calendar year.