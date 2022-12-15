HBCU Student Scores Award for Making Change in Lacrosse and World

Delaware State University (DSU) sophomore lacrosse player Sydney Anderson leads by example and USA Lacrosse Magazine is spotlighting her in a special way.

The student-athlete and journalist, who penned a compelling national story of an unlawful stop and search of the DSU Hornets’ women’s lacrosse team bus by Georgia police last spring, has won the USA Lacrosse Magazine’s 2022 Best Advocate award.

Anderson was selected by voters in a #BestofLax2022 poll and surpassed three other young women “who’ve made change in lacrosse and in the world,” per the magazine.

𝘽𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝘼𝘿𝙑𝙊𝘾𝘼𝙏𝙀 For those who lead by the example of their character. VOTE 🗳️ in our #BestofLax2022 poll to celebrate the incredible people who've made change in lacrosse and in the world. NOMINEES: https://t.co/gyUUoSZwet — USA Lacrosse Magazine (@USALacrosseMag) December 12, 2022

The nominees were individuals who “lead by the example of their character,” according to USA Lacrosse Magazine editors.

“They work for dreams larger than themselves and spend their own time and energy to enact change in communities or groups that need help. They raise significant awareness for causes that either get swept under the rug or are not given adequate resources.”

In addition to her advocacy award, Anderson was recently honored by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) with the 2022 Tina Sloan Green Award for her role in spreading the outrageous news about her team’s experience with racial profiling in a viral article in DSU’s Hornet Newspaper.

When Georgia law enforcement officer stopped the team bus for driving in the left lane, they tried to get the female student athletes to admit to drug possession before K-9 dogs were brought out and additional officers tossed personal belongings.

“Breathe, but not too heavy. Look, but do not appear guilty. Speak, but never answer back. These are the constant reminders of being Black In America,” Anderson wrote.

“After playing three games in the hot southern heat, all the Delaware State women’s lacrosse team wanted to do was make it back to Delaware with ease. However, things went left when they got pulled over by Police in Georgia.”

Over the summer, Anderson and her teammates attended the Allen Sack National Symposium, where they were honored for their bravery and courage during the traumatic experience.