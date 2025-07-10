Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman HBCU Swingman Classic Spotlights Black Baseball Talent And Trailblazers At MLB All-Star Week The game will follow a luncheon discussing opportunities for Black talent on and off the baseball field.







The HBCU Swingman Classic will return for another game spotlighting emerging Black talent in baseball.

Taking place July 11 during MLB All-Star Week in Atlanta, the game will feature the top 50 HBCU baseball players from 17 storied historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The match will not only showcase the talent from these underrepresented athletic programs but also dive deeper into the legacy of Black American baseball.

Founded by Ken Griffey Jr. in 2023, the HBCU Swingman Classic puts these collegiate baseball players on a national stage. The game offers them the opportunity to display their skills during one of the biggest weeks of the major leagues.

Before the players hit the field, they joined trailblazers and legends in the sport for a luncheon July 1. The HBCU Swingman Classic luncheon, held at Black-owned Atlanta soul food eatery Pascal’s, brought together upcoming talent and notable Black baseball stars to connect before their showcase. Hosted by Big Tigger, the gathering of sports enthusiasts and major players continued the conversation on the future of Black athletes in America’s pastime.

The luncheon included panelists such as “MLBbros” Michael Harris II, Christian Moore, and Jo Adell. Del Matthews, MLB’s SVP of Baseball Development, Reggie Waller, an MLBPA consultant, and MLB All-Star Brian Jordan joined them in the discussion on centering greater opportunities for these players and baseball lovers alike.

Jordan spoke about his own journey developing players in the HBCU divisions and how this work aims to build a pipeline for these athletes.

“It brings tears to my eyes to see someone like KJ, who came through our program and is now thriving at Southern,” said Jordan, who will manage the National League squad during the classic, according to MLBbro.com. “I was able to help him with a scholarship, and now as manager of the Swingman Classic, I get to keep pouring into these kids. Hopefully, we’ll see them in the big leagues one day.”

Through programs like the Hank Aaron Invitational and Breakthrough Series, more players from various colleges can get the chance to make it to the next base. However, conversations surrounding the HBCU Swingman Classic want to expand these opportunities on and off the diamond.

“These players are just as talented when given the chance—but it’s also about the students who want to be journalists, marketers, or photographers,” added Matthews. “Through this game, they get real experience to match their dreams.”

Whether a player or someone who loves the game from the stands, diversifying opportunities within baseball remains a priority for the Classic.

RELATED CONTENT: Aliko Dangote-Backed Firm Acquires Kenya’s Oldest Tour Operator, Betting On Tourism Growth